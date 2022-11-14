Hawaii withdraws from Eastern in second half





Next game: against Mississippi Valley State 14-11-2022 | 6.30 pm Nov. 2 (Mon) / 6:30 PM against Mississippi Valley State History Eastern Washington men’s basketball continued its time in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi in the Outrigger Rainbow Classic. On Sunday night (November 13), Eastern played the host school, Hawaii, but dropped the game 71-51. The Eagles are now down to 0-3 on the season, while Hawaii improved to 2-0. “One of the bright spots of this game is improving our rebound. Now we have to figure out how to move the ball, take shots and play together,” said head coach David Riley said. “The guys need to figure out where their teammates are at their best and we’re not there yet. Hawaii is a good team and they’ve taken away our three-pointers. We need to expand our bright spots while minimizing what we’re not doing well.” Hawaii scored 20 points on 16 eastern turnovers. The Eagles forced eight turnovers, scoring just five points in those opportunities. Angelo Allegri and Cedric Coward each scored 10 points in the game, with Coward adding seven rebounds. Deon Stroud scored nine points on 4-of-9 (44.5%) shooting for the game. Hawaii seized the initiative in the first half with a 9-0 lead in the first three minutes. A pair of free throws from Angelo Allegri ended the run and gave Eastern his first points. The Rainbow Warriors would continue to score well, extending their lead to a whopping 11 at 21-10 in the first half. A pair of three-pointers Ty Harper and Cedric Coward would bring the Eagles back into the game. Casey Jones would hit the ball home to cut the lead to a one-possession game at 18–21. Hawaii would counter with two made 3-pointers and rebuild their lead. At halftime, Eastern would trail 33–23 after shooting 7-of-22 (31.8%) from the floor in the first half. Hawaii shot 11-of-28 (39.3%) to keep the lead. As the second half began, the Rainbow Warriors held onto their advantage and held off Eastern. The Eagles spread the ball around to try to catch up to Hawaii’s lead. The shots fell for Eastern, but Hawaii also continued to score to keep the double-digit lead. The Rainbow Warriors held onto their lead for the rest of the game, winning 71-51. Eastern would shoot 38.8 percent in the game and 2-of-11 (18.2%) from three-point range. Hawaii would carry a score of 44.6 percent from the floor, with a score of 9 of 23 (39.1%) from three. Main stats Eastern’s bench outscored Hawaii’s 25-15. Cedric Coward was the main contributor to the Eagles, shooting 3-of-6 (50%) from the floor and being 3-of-4 (75%) from the free throw line. Coward set a new career high in points with 10. In the game, Eastern had a 37-to-27 lead in rebounds. The Eagles also had 10 offensive rebounds to Hawaii’s six. However, the Rainbow Warriors scored 10 points on rematch opportunities, while Eastern scored eight. The Eagles had three players with six rebounds Ethan price , Deon Stroud and Casey Jones they were all productive in the pain. Eight different Eagles scored at least three runs in the game. The Rainbow Warriors had four players in double figures, led by Kamaka Hepa’s game-high, 17 points. Next one Eastern Washington wraps up its time in the Outrigger Rainbow Classic tomorrow with its final game against Mississippi Valley State at 6:30 PM Pacific time.

