Alabama, Oklahoma leads the week 11 winners and losers of college football

There is good news and there is bad news for No. 11 Alabama.

After last week’s loss to No. 8 LSU left a crippling dent in any chance of returning to the College Football Playoff, Alabama bounced back to defeat No. 9 Mississippi 30-24 and avoid the kind of result that serious alarm bells would have been ringing the precipitous fall of the Crimson Tide from the top tier of the SEC.

You could have seen the headlines for hours: Is Alabama ready? Is the dynasty over? Where does the Crimson Tide go from here? Is this it for Nick Saban?

Instead, the Tide can ward off those worries for at least another week and basically book a ticket to one of the New Year’s Six bowls.

Despite more of the same from Alabama’s predictably mediocre offensive line, quarterback Bryce Young completed 63.6% of his throws for 209 yards and three touchdowns.

Follow every match: Live NCAA College Football Scores

Unfortunately, Alabama’s win gives the SEC West to LSU, which pulled off an ugly victory in Arkansas and will represent the division in the conference championship game thanks to head-to-head tiebreaks against the Tide and Rebels. Since the beginning of the dynasty under Saban in 2008, the Tide has won the West in all but five seasons, most recently finishing second to LSU in 2019.

YOUNG GUN:Alabama QB shows against Mississippi why he wears Tide

IMPORTANT MATCHES:Scores and analysis of each Top 25 games in week 11

While the two losses in hand and a second-place finish in the division will essentially take the Tide out of playoff contention, technically they’re still alive, but it’s hard to see a path that tops the Rebels, leaving Alabama in the mix for the New Year Six and out of the spotlight that would have been put on the schedule after a third loss.

Ultimately, that puts the Tide at the top of Saturday’s biggest winners and losers list:

winners

TCU

TCU had moved up to No. 4 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll by relying on a beautifully balanced offense that could clear almost any deficit, including a 16-point gap against Oklahoma State and an 18-point gap against Kansas State. You can defend against the formula of the Horned Frogs. Despite entering the weekend ranked 75th nationally in yards reported per game, TCU held No. 18 Texas to 199 yards and just a single third down conversion in a 17-10 victory that may be the biggest hurdle for an undefeated season and playoff berth. .

Tennessee

No. 6 Oregon’s loss to No. 23 Washington, see more on the Ducks below, is huge news for one-loss Tennessee, who needed this roadblock to feel extremely confident about reaching the top four of the playoff- ranking after No. 2 Ohio State and No. 2 Ohio State. 3 Michigan meets later this month. Facing Missouri, the Volunteers allowed the Tigers to come within possession at 28-24 in the third quarter before stepping on the gas with 38 unanswered points to clinch the 66-24 victory.

Clemson

It will take some work and some help for No. 12 Clemson to climb into the top four of the playoff rankings after last week’s loss to Notre Dame. The Tigers made a good first move with a 31–16 win against sweltering Louisville, breaking the Cardinals’ four-game winning streak. Trailing 17–7 at halftime, Louisville was unable to close the gap without quarterback Malik Cunningham, who suffered a shoulder injury on the final play of the second quarter and failed to return. After being benched against Syracuse and restrained by the Fighting Irish, DJ Uiagalelei threw for 185 yards and had two touchdowns, one on the ground. With the win, Clemson avoided losing back-to-back games in the regular season for the first time since 2011.

Central Florida

The No. 21 Knights are the team to beat for the automatic Group of Five bid to the New Year’s Six after outscoring No. 17 Tulane 38-31 to move into a tie for first place in the American. With games against the Navy and South Florida to close out the month, UCF is very likely heading into the conference championship game and either a game against Cincinnati or a rematch against the Green Wave. A win there would send the Knights back to the New Year’s Six for the third time in six years under three different head coaches: Scott Frost (2017), Josh Heupel (2018), and current coach Gus Malzahn.

Kansas state

For the second time in less than a month, Kansas State bounced back from an embarrassing loss with a vital Big 12 win that boosts the Wildcats’ chances of reaching the conference championship game. After last week’s loss to Texas 34-27, KSU pulled off big performances from running back Deuce Vaughn and backup quarterback Will Howard to beat Baylor 31-3 to move into second place in the conference standings. With starter Adrian Martinez again battling an injury, Howard stepped back into the lineup and threw three touchdowns, likely earning credit for the rest of the season.

Purdue

It was a frustrating season for Purdue, which lost its September games by a combined seven points to No. 15 Penn State (35-31) and Syracuse (32-29) and went on to win four straight wins before taking a big step. set back with recent losses to Iowa and Wisconsin. But the Boilermakers are back atop the Big Ten West and are in a great position to land in the conference championship game after No. 20 Illinois 31-24 behind three touchdowns from quarterback Aidan O’Connell. Now 4-3 in league play, Purdue closes out November with highly winnable games against Indiana and Northwestern.

State of Florida

While they will still finish several games behind Clemson for second place in the ACC Atlantic, this looks set to be a breakout season for the Seminoles, who won eight games in Mike Norvell’s first two seasons, but were able to win nine in their first two seasons alone. the regular season. after putting the clamps on Syracuse in a 38-3 victory. One of the best units in the country just two years after hitting rock bottom during a historically poor 2020 season, the defense kept the collapsing Orange just 160 yards from the offense at a measly 3.3 yards per game. On offense, quarterback Jordan Travis stayed hot with 21 completions in 23 throws and five touchdowns, including one as a runner and one as a receiver. Travis has scored six times against just four incompletes in his last two matches.

Duke

With almost no fanfare, Duke coach Mike Elko has done a great job of reversing the Blue Devils’ recent decline and securing a winning season in his debut. Now 7-3 after a 24-7 win against Virginia Tech, the Hokies are arguably the worst team in the Power Five, by the way, Duke could secure second place in the ACC Coastal with a win next Saturday against Pittsburgh. The program has finished higher than fourth in the Coastal only twice since the ACC split into two divisions in 2005.

Florida

It’s been a pretty good week for Florida, which, in addition to a number of high-profile recruiting victories, has won two in a row after losses to LSU and Georgia threatened to reverse the good vibes surrounding Billy Napier’s first season. After beating Texas A&M last Saturday, the Gators exploded out of the gate, scoring the first 24 points in an eventual 38-6 victory against South Carolina. The win locks in bowl eligibility and lifts Florida out of the bottom three in the SEC East while increasing the chance of an eight-win season, a positive sign for the program’s future under Napier.

losers

Oregon

Oregon will not make the playoffs and may not even play in the Pac-12 championship game after a 37-34 loss to Washington that started slowly before kicking off with an absolutely bonkers second half. In the third quarter alone, there were a combined five touchdowns in as many possessions; the fourth quarter began with Washington quarterback Michael Penix throwing an interception to the goal line, which the Ducks turned into a 20-play drive over 10 minutes and a 34–27 lead. But the Huskies would respond. Penix delivered a 62-yard touchdown pass to tie the game, Oregon failed to convert a short fourth attempt on his own 34-yard line, and UW kicked the game-winning field goal with 52 seconds remaining.

Oklahoma

Brent Venables’ rocky start continued with a 23-20 loss to West Virginia dropping Oklahoma to 5-5 and in legitimate danger of missing the postseason with games against Oklahoma State and Texas Tech to finish the regular season to close. The Sooners’ laundry list of problems against the Mountaineers included another horrific performance from the run defense, giving up at least 200 yards for the fifth time this season, and critical penalties that allowed West Virginia to extend drives and rallies from a seven-point point . deficit in the fourth quarter.

Texas A&M

Continuing our series on how a promising season fell apart in one of the most embarrassing years in program history: The Aggies gave up just 60 passing yards, forced three turnovers and allowed only one touchdown, but managed yet to lose 13-10 to Auburn, leaving the Aggies in sole possession of last place in the SEC West.

Kentucky

Here’s everything you need to know: No. 24 Kentucky became the first SEC team to lose to Vanderbilt in over three years. Leading 21-17 with five minutes on the clock on a long touchdown run by Chris Rodriguez, the Wildcats allowed the Commodores to convert a pair of fourth downs as part of an 80-yard march and the game-winning score with 32 seconds remaining . Once an SEC contender on the frontier, Kentucky lost a close to Mississippi in early October and never recovered, losing four of six in league games and plummeting in a mediocre bowl performance.

Virginia

We have a new contender for the worst start by a team in Bowl Subdivision history. Virginia got to open an ACC game against Pittsburgh, with the Panthers looking for bowl fitness and the Cavaliers trying to build some momentum amid a disappointing season under new coach Tony Elliott. On the first play of the game on a touchback, Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong’s pass toward the Pittsburgh sideline was intercepted by MJ Devonshire, who ran it back 29 yards to make it 7–0 after just five seconds. On another touchback, Armstrong was taken out by Marquis Williams, who returned the interception 39 yards to make it 14-0 after just two plays and 16 seconds. The Panthers turned that quick start into a 37-7 victory to earn a spot in the postseason.

UGLY START:Virginia throws interception TDs on the first two plays