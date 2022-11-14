Sports
Maryland Hockey defeats Syracuse 3-2 in classic shootout to advance to Final Four
The Maryland No. 3 and Syracuse field hockey quarterfinal went to a penalty shootout and all Maryland needed was a score and a defensive stop to send it to the Final Four.
Sophomore forward Hope Rose sprinted to Syracuse goaltender Brooke Borzymowski. With her back to her, Rose fired a wide shot into the cage to give Maryland the lead it needed.
Syracuse received the ball with a chance to extend the thriller. Senior forward Charlotte de Vries exercised patience attacking the cage, but second-year Maryland goaltender Paige Kieft shunned her shot to win the game.
Maryland secured the 3-2 victory over Syracuse in the shootout to advance to its second straight Final Four.
Maryland and Syracuse began the game by trading possessions and playing strong defense to keep the opposing athletes away from the circle.
Syracuse made several trips to the Maryland cage, but graduate defenseman Riley Donnelly and junior defenseman Rayne Wright made timely rotations to keep the Orange out of the cage.
Despite both teams failing to score a goal in the first quarter, Maryland led in every major statistical category. The Terps had a 7-0 shot lead along with two penalty corners.
With less than 10 minutes left to rest, Syracuse would break the ice. Graduate forward Quirine Comans dribbled around a Maryland defender, then sent a deflected shot into the cage for the game’s opening goal. Coman’s goal gave Syracuse an early 1–0 lead on the road.
The second half started with the Terps looking to be aggressive on the attacking end to find the equaliser. With less than 40 seconds elapsed in the third quarter, Maryland’s assertiveness forced four consecutive penalty corners. Borzymowski recorded athletic saves on each of Terps’ scoring opportunities.
Just seconds into the fourth quarter, Maryland finally took advantage of a penalty corner. Senior midfielder Emma DeBerdine slid the ball to Donnelly. The hero in the first-round Terps victory swung a shot that ricocheted in front of DeBerdine. Once DeBerdine noticed the ball, she shot to the right side of the cage to tie the game at one apiece.
The Terps stormed the field in transition as they searched for the go-ahead goal. Freshman midfielder Sophie Klautz made a 180-degree turn before firing a back shot into the cage. Klautz’ goal gave Maryland a 2–1 lead late in the final regulation period.
The Orange immediately responded with an own goal. Syracuse got its third penalty corner of the game. Junior back Eefke van den Nieuwenhof sent a sailing shot over the head of Maryland senior goaltender Christina Calandra to tie the game at two and enter overtime.
In the first overtime period, both programs played with a sense of urgency to score the game-winning goal. Just minutes after the break, Syracuse got a penalty corner. Van den Nieuwenhof tried to send another high shot into the cage, but the ball sailed over the crossbar to reach the climax of the first overtime.
Syracuse had three shots in the second overtime period while Maryland had none, but the latter held to force a shootout.
It took six rounds, but the Terps showed resilience, storming back from a 2-0 shootout deficit to win the national quarterfinal.
Marylands Final Four matchup will take place on Friday, November 18 in Storrs, Connecticut at a time to be determined.
Three things to know
1. The Terps advance to their second straight Final Four. In an age-old thrilling battle, Maryland escaped from Syracuse in a shootout to send the historically great program to its second straight National Semifinal. Last year, Maryland failed to get past the Final Four, but it has its sights set on a national title and will try to outlast last year’s team in the tournament.
2. Paige Kieft sealed the game from the bench. After Calandra played all four quarters and two overtimes, Maryland head coach Missy Meharg replaced Kieft in the game for the shootout. It turned out to be the right call in the end, as Kieft made a few saves to keep the Terps season alive and ultimately seal the game. Maryland has relied on both goalies all season and the depth at the position proved to be crucial.
3. The Terps take on a known foe in their semi-final. Maryland plays the winner of No. 2-seed Northwestern and Iowa. The Terps played both programs in a crucial two-game road trip through late September and early October. On September 30, Maryland defeated then-No. 3 Iowa, 2-1, in overtime. Two days later, the Terps defeated the then No. 2 Wildcats by the exact same score in overtime. Northwestern finally got their revenge against the Terps in the Big Ten semifinals, and perhaps an epic third game of the season is on tap.
