Post Game Quotes: Western Michigan – Michigan State University Athletics

Michigan State Head Coach Suzy Merchant
About what it was like to coach against a friend and former colleague in WMU Head Coach Shane Clipfell
“Yeah, it’s hard. I mean, we don’t like playing against each other, that’s for sure. We’ve known each other for a long time. But you know, some of the things we’re accused of are guaranteed… based. In their program sometimes they have to play on the road and also raise some money so it was an opportunity I think for them to come here as a guarantee and I think after that they go to Michigan so it’s not really far for them , and they have the opportunity to make some money off the game we want to do that for him too you know he’s a good guy also programs in the state we usually do that a lot with them just like michigan So you know it’s just hard I mean Shane I’ve known him for a long time We’ve worked together for 14 years He’s doing so well I think our press really bothered him our depth really bothered him today. But he’s got a good team, as they get going a little bit, I think you really want to give them some things this year see do. “
About DeeDee Hageman’s ability to take down shots from the outside and her growth within that area
“I mean, I think both she and Tilly (Matilda Ekh) hit shots. I mean, I think that helps us, right? It helps us figure out our defense. I think in the beginning of our first few games were a little bit, everyone struggled to get the ball in the basket pretty consistently so it was really nice to see her do that. We have depth and we will need it as we have four games this week. minutes, you know them both; well, she played the most, DeeDee played the most. But everyone was around 20 minutes or so. It’s really hard to play as hard as we did for longer minutes. So it was nice to get some depth into it but it’s really good to see her shots, there’s no doubt about that.”
About the play by Kamaria McDaniel and Gabby Elliott
“I thought they were both really good. Gabby got into trouble early on, as did K-Mac, and with our depth, there’s no reason to bring them out. I thought other people came forward and played well . Gabby barely got to 12 minutes and had 11 points and six boards. She’s a big factor for us in our pressure. She does really well when she’s active; she can cover some ground. And then also K-Mac, she can really play north and go south and to the free throw line I thought she did a good job sharing the ball too To finish near the edge or get yourself to the line is definitely something our guards and perimeter people have been working on, and they did really well in the second half.”
On the team’s dominant run in the second quarter
“Sometimes when you’re a pressing team, we learned this when we scrimmed Louisville and they flipped us up and down a bit. You might be able to hold out for a while, but over time that’s a lot to deal with. We have several different presses just like them, so I think you’re pretty happy if you can get shots. So you get fast shots. But if you don’t get them, it becomes a problem the other way around”. We felt that a little bit when we played against Louisville at times, but we were able to settle in a little bit. The other thing I thought it did for us in the second quarter was they got tired, which made it hard for them to find their best two players. The press was beating them up and people were open, and I thought our kids were doing pretty well trying to cover the back end. We adjusted our press late in that first quarter and all the way through second quarter a little bit more into our different man-to-man press.”
