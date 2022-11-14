Huskers Reveal 2023 Baseball Schedule





Head coach Will Bolt announced its 2023 baseball schedule on Monday, with 27 home games at Hawks Field in Haymarket Park for the Huskers. “We have a challenging schedule that will give our student-athletes the opportunity to compete against some of the top teams in college baseball,” Bolt said. “The Big Ten continues to improve each year and our pre-conference schedule will help us prepare for our competition. I look forward to our home game and look forward to playing for our amazing fans at Hawks Field next spring .” The schedule lists five participants in the 2022 NCAA tournament, including defending champion Ole Miss. The Huskers will take on the reigning national champions in regular season action for the third time in the past 18 seasons, after facing Oregon State in 2019 and Texas in 2006. Other participants in the 2022 NCAA Tournament include WCC Tournament Champion San Diego, Big Ten Tournament Champion Michigan, and major selections Vanderbilt and Maryland. In the conference portion, NU will face four of last year’s top five Big Ten teams. The Huskers open their 55-game slate at the Golden State for the first time since 2019, as the Huskers begin their season with a four-game series in San Diego (February 17-20). The following weekend, Nebraska heads to Mobile, Ala., for a three-game set in South Alabama (February 24-26). NOW continues its season-opening road trip as the Huskers will compete in the Cambria College Classic at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The Big Red opens with Vanderbilt (March 3) before taking on Hawaii (March 4) and Ole Miss (March 5). Nebraska gets an early jump on the home list, playing 14 of its next 15 games at Hawks Field in the month of March. The Huskers open the home schedule with a 10-game homestand, including games against Northern Colorado (March 7-8), Illinois State (March 10-12), Omaha (March 14), and Nicholls (March 16-19). After traveling down I-80 to visit Creighton at Charles Schwab Field (March 21), the Huskers open Big Ten game with a home series with Illinois (March 24-26) before welcoming North Dakota State for a weekday game ( 28th of March) . The Huskers make the trip to Abilene, Texas, for a Saturday doubleheader against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Abilene Christian (April 1), and a midweek matchup at Kansas State (April 4) rounds out the four-game non-conference stretch. NOW heads to Michigan (April 7-9) for a midweek return visit from Omaha (April 11) and a home series with Northwestern (April 14-16). Nebraska welcomes Creighton (April 18) and visits Iowa (April 21-23) and Omaha (April 25) before closing out the month with home games vs. South Dakota State (April 26) and Minnesota (April 28-30). The Huskers kick off May with a weekday game against North Dakota State (May 3) and visits to Maryland (May 5-7) and Creighton (May 9). Nebraska wraps up Big Ten play with a home series with Penn State (May 12-14) before venturing to West Lafayette for the final series of the season at Purdue (May 18-20). Charles Schwab Field in Omaha will host the Big Ten Tournament for the sixth time, having previously been the venue in 2014, 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2022. The 2023 event will run from May 24-28 and the tournament champion will go through to the NCAA Tournament with the league’s automatic bid.

