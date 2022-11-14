Semi-truck crashes into bus carrying Illinois high school hockey team, injuring at least 15





At least 15 people were injured after one semi truck crashed into a school bus in Warsaw, India. on Saturday night. The bus was carrying the St. Ignatius College Prep junior varsity hockey team, which had just left a game in nearby Culver, Ind. At least three people are seriously injured, while more than a dozen passengers are injured. This is according to a post on the Facebook page of the Warsaw police, the semi-truck driver was arrested on the spot on suspicion of driving under the influence. After police officers spoke to the driver, it was discovered that the driver had a “strong smell” of alcohol on his breath and was double-tongued. The driver failed a sobriety test before being asked to consent to a chemical test, but he refused. A search warrant was later issued, allowing officers to take blood from hospital staff for examination. The driver, a 58-year-old New York man, is currently being held on charges including operating a vehicle while intoxicated and causing serious bodily harm. Crime scene footage shows the rear of the school bus being driven into as the truck sustained damage to the front after the collision. The accident happened around 8 p.m. Saturday night on Highway 30 in Kosciusko County, Ind. Police announced that officers were responding to reports of a New Jersey registered semi-truck lurching in and out of lanes at an “excessive” speed. A short time later, officers noticed the semi truck hit the school bus and the bus ended up on its side. Meanwhile, the truck finally stopped after going off the road into a ditch. According to eyewitnesses at the scene, the semi-truck driver ran a red light shortly before colliding with the bus as it attempted to turn. Warsaw police also stated that there were 23 students between the ages of 14 and 17, two buses and a driver occupying the bus. At least 16 of the occupants were injured and at least one youth was thrown from the bus as a result of the crash. Two of the injured youth were taken by ambulance to Fort Wayne Lutheran Hospital, while the third was transported to Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital. The remaining players and coaches were taken to Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital along with the bus driver in a bus provided by Warsaw Community Schools. That reports the official website of the team, the St. Ignatius College Prep junior varsity hockey team, which is based in the Chicago area, played in a tournament this weekend in Culver, Ind. The team was on their way back to the hotel when the bus was hit.

