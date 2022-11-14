Fall Pacific Coast Champions – Stanford University Athletics





SANTA BARBARA, California – Stanford ended his fall season with a win over the weekend and took first place in the Fall Pacific Coast Championship. The Cardinal put on a dominant display and topped the 19-team field by a wide margin. Stanford ended his fall season with a win over the weekend and took first place in the Fall Pacific Coast Championship. The Cardinal put on a dominant display and topped the 19-team field by a wide margin. Stanford finished the regatta with 36 points, ahead of the hosts, UC Santa Barbara in second with 70 points. “The group clearly rose above the competition during the PCCSC Open Championship,” said Head Sailing Coach Chris Klevan . “It’s been great to see the team work together and shine in challenging circumstances. We have a tremendously skilled, selfless and hard-working group. I am inspired every day as a coach that I can work with the team.” The Cardinal performed strongly in each of the three divisions, taking top marks in all three. Throughout the regatta, Stanford won 17 of a total of 24 races. Michelle Lahrkamp and Ellie Harned took charge of the A division and never finished lower than second in a race. Vanessa Lahrkamp and Abigail Tindal piloted the B division and finished first in six of eight races. In the C division Hannah Freeman and Patricia Gerley won seven of their eight and took second place in the fourth race. Meanwhile at San Diego, Stanford finished eighth overall in the ICSA Match Race Championship. In an extremely competitive field that included Yale, Charleston, Brown and others, the Cardinal raced well to advance to the quarterfinals, but fell to Charleston. “The final standings do not represent the quality of our event,” said Klevan. “The team came together and improved throughout the event – ​​finishing the first round robin one loss away from earning the top seed for the knockout round and a win over eventual champion, Yale. They were charging. “ In the first round of the competition, the Cardinal managed seven wins compared to only two losses. After the first round robin, Stanford was third overall. “Given the size of our season, in terms of travel, different types of regattas and boats, it’s impressive to see what this group of sailors were capable of in a new boat, a type of regatta sailing that we don’t often do.” added Klevan please. “Wiley, Konstantinos, AnaClare and Jack are great sailors and people. I wonder how they react to the disappointment.” This marks the end of Stanford’s fall season. The team will be inactive again in spring 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gostanford.com/news/2022/11/14/sailing-fall-pccsc-champions.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos