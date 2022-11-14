Penn State Field Hockey beat Albany 1-0 to advance to the semifinals of the NCAA Tournament





No. 6 Penn State field hockey settled Sunday afternoon against No. 16 Albany and advanced to the semifinals of the NCAA Tournament. After beating No. 12 Louisville on Friday, the Nittany Lions had another rematch with Albany, whom they defeated earlier in the season 6-2. It was a very back and forth defensive game and Penn State was able to stay in the game thanks to a fantastic performance by goaltender Brie Barraco. The game remained 0-0 until late in the fourth quarter when senior captain Mackenzie Allessie turned that around with an impressive winning goal. How it happened The first quarter was a back and forth battle with nothing really happening for either team. Almost every time either team had possession, it was quickly stopped or turned, as neither team had a shot for the first 13 minutes. Finally, Penn State got a chance to score with two penalty corners. However, both attempts were unsuccessful, leaving the match at 0–0 after one. Penn State would get a few more chances to score, with two more penalty corners. But again, both were unsuccessful due to high and wide shots from Sophia Gladieux and Jemma Punch. Albany, who went without a shot for the first 21 minutes, finally got a scoring opportunity thanks to a penalty corner, but Barraco kept the game level with a fine save. The next ten minutes would be much the same for both teams as neither could capitalize on their scoring opportunities, leading the game to go into halftime scoreless. With the second half underway, Penn State tried to get things going, but it was more of the same. In the next 15 minutes there was only one shot attempt from either team as the defenses both played great games. Barraco made another great one-on-one save late in the corner, but she had another great save to keep the game tied. With only 15 minutes left in the game, Penn State was under pressure to score a goal and avoid overtime. After 54 minutes, Mackenzie Allessie settled things and hit one into the back of the net for the first goal of the match. Now with the lead, Penn State had a great defense in the last five minutes. The Nittany Lions prevented the tying goal from being scored and clung on for a 1-0 win. Takeaways Mackenzie Allessie, who has not scored since the Nittany Lions October 21 victory over Maryland , scored what could be the most important goal of her career late in the fourth quarter. Allessie played a very impressive game as it felt like she was all over the field in today’s win.

, scored what could be the most important goal of her career late in the fourth quarter. Allessie played a very impressive game as it felt like she was all over the field in today’s win. With the Penn State offense having a really slow and off day, Brie Barraco kept this team in the game thanks to many very excellent saves. She finished the game with five huge saves and truly was the MVP of today’s game. What’s next Penn State advances to the semifinals of the NCAA Tournament. The next opponent is undefeated No. 1 North Carolina, and the two teams will meet on Friday, November 18. The time will be announced at a later date.

Matt is a junior majoring in broadcast journalism and minoring in sports studies from Bensalem, Pa. Matt is a huge Philadelphia sports fan and a general sports fan in general. When he’s not watching sports, you watch reruns of “The Office” or “Friends.” To reach him, follow him on Twitter and Instagram: @matt_brown63, or email him at [email protected]

