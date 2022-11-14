Track & Field announces full 2022-23 game schedule





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. The Penn State track and field team has announced its 2022-2023 indoor/outdoor game schedule with a total of five home games. Head coach John Gondak is excited about the many opportunities to perform well this year. “I’m really happy with the way we’ve set up our schedule for the upcoming season,” said Gondak. “It gives us great opportunities to have success home and away. We have some fantastic teams coming to our home invites this year and our travel journeys are to encounters that have produced results in the past that can push our student-athletes to the the best they can be. I look to both programs to continue to improve this winter and spring and believe we will see great results.” The Nittany Lions open the indoor season with a trip to Bucknell for the Bison Opener on December 3. Last season, Penn State had several event victories over the weekend, marking a strong start to the campaign and will try to do so again this year. On December 10, the Nittany Lions will hold their annual Blue & White Intrasquad scrimmage before moving on to their regular season competition. Penn State will host the Nittany Lion Challenge for the home opener on January 14. The Nittany Lions will travel to Blacksburg, Virginia, January 20-21 for the Hokie Invitational before returning to Happy Valley for the Penn State National Open on January 27-28 and the Sykes Saock Invitational on February 4. On February 10 and 11, the Nittany Lions will split the team and travel to both the Music City Invitational in Nashville, Tenn., and the Valentine Invite at Boston University. To wrap up the indoor regular season, the Nittany Lions will host the Penn State Tune Up on February 17 and then travel to Notre Dame for the Alex Wilson Invite on February 18. The indoor postseason kicks off with the Big Ten Championships on February 24 and 25 in Geneva, Ohio. The NCAA Championships take place on March 10 and 11, one week before the outdoor season begins. Penn State’s outdoor game schedule begins at the Penn Springtime Invitational on March 18. The encounter kicks off a series of ten consecutive road games for the Nittany Lions. The slate is highlighted by appearances at the Raleigh Relays on March 23-25, the Duke Invitational on April 6-8, and the prestigious Penn Relays on April 27-29. The Nittany Lions will compete in their only home away game of the season on May 5, when they host the Jim Thorpe Open, which also marks the final meeting of the regular season. The postseason kicks off with the Big Ten Championships May 12-14, followed by the NCAA First Round May 24-27, and then the NCAA Championships June 7-10. FULL SCHEDULE indoor season December 2-3 Bison Opener

December 10 Blue & White Intrasquad (Scrimmage)

January 14 Nittany Lion Challenge January 20-21 Hokie Invitational

January 27-28 Penn State National Open

February 4 Sykes Saock Invitation February 10-11 Music City Invitational

February 10-11 Valentine invitation

February 17 Penn State tuning February 18 Alex Wilson invites February 24-25 Big Ten Championships

March 10-11 NCAA Championships Off season March 18 Penn Springtime Invitational

March 23-25 ​​Raleigh Relays

March 25 Miami Invitational

March 31-Apr. 1 Florida relay

April 6-8 Duke Invitational

April 8 LSU Invitation

April 15-16 Bucknell Invitation

April 21-22 Virginia Challenge

April 22 Bucknell Team Challenge

April 27-29 Penn Relays

May 5 Jim Thorpe Open May 12-14 Big Ten Championships

May 24-27 NCAA first round

June 7-10 NCAA Championships

