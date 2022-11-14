Sports
1 of Michigan’s weak non-conference foes exposing that scheduling narrative as overblown
ANN ARBOR, Mich. One of the teams on michigan footballThe much-maligned non-conference schedule caused a major stir this weekend and continued to expose that narrative as overblown.
As the Wolverines piled on wins in September and October, one of the most common topics of conversation around their season was the non-conference schedule. The first three weeks were a breeze, with Michigan beating Colorado State, Hawaii and Connecticut by a combined score of 166-17.
But now Jim Mora has led UConn to wins in five of the last six games to qualify for a bowl.
The streak started with a win over Fresno State, a team that is currently 6-4, and won Oregon State 7-3. Then, in late October, the Huskies defeated Boston College, a member of the ACC, by double digits.
READ: Michigan’s victory over Nebraska may have been boring, but don’t take it for granted
This weekend, however, was the highlight of the UConns season, as the Huskies 8-1 upset Liberty as a 13.5-point underdog. Liberty was ranked No. 19 in both the AP and Coaches polls heading into that game.
So why, you might ask, does this even matter? Because the College Football Playoff committee mattered.
Two weeks ago, when the committee released the first CFP ranking of the season, Clemson was ranked No. 4 for Michigan. That could easily have been justified at the time based on Clemson’s superior victories, but committee chair Boo Corrigan’s explanation painted a different picture.
I think there’s a weaker non-conference schedule that was talked about earlier, and that was part of the determination, Corrigan said of the undefeated Wolverines.
When asked specifically why Clemson was ahead of Michigan, Corrigan said it was because Clemson had five wins against teams over .500, while Michigan only had two.
Fair enough, right? That makes sense. Except for one thing: he counted Furman, an FCS school that also lost to Samford, among those wins.
Come on. If we penalized teams for having a weak non-conference schedule, that’s fine. But you also can’t turn around and reward another team for playing an FCS school. That’s outrageous.
How much has LSU been criticized for scheduling FCS Southern, 2-8 New Mexico and 5-5 UAB in the non-conference? Both LSU and Michigan have nine Power Five teams lined up and three weak non-conference opponents. Where’s the national spot?
Use the power of the schedule outside of the conference as a determining factor or not. The problem arises when the committee uses it to penalize some teams and ignore it for others.
The early-season obsession with Michigan’s non-conference schedule was enough, by its chairman’s own admission, to influence the committee’s opinion of the Wolverines — to the point of dropping them to No. 5. But now Corrigan, in his own words, should consider UConn a win over a team over .500 in Michigan’s favor, right?
Suddenly the Wolverines have four wins over FBS teams with winning records (UConn, Maryland, Iowa and Penn State). That’s as many as fellow playoff contenders Ohio State and LSU, and more than USC and North Carolina.
What UConn has done since a 59-0 loss in Ann Arbor should have happened absolutely no level in the photo from the College Football Playoff. But the committee and many others in the sport opened this can of worms by focusing so intently on a non-conference schedule that, quite frankly, doesn’t even matter.
Would Michigan’s perception really change if one of those first three games had been against Louisville? Or Texas Tech? Or another mediocre Power Five team? We already know that the Wolverines are better than that caliber of opponent – they’ve proven it time and time again. It really doesn’t matter how many times they do it.
Beating UConn is not a good win. It shouldn’t be a feather in Michigan’s hat when it comes to the playoff discussion. But the Huskies’ recent winning streak should serve as a reminder that caring so much about non-conference schedules is really stupid.
Rate the Wolverines for being 10-0, for winning nine of those games by at least 13 points, for being the only team in the country not to be tied or behind a single second in a fourth quarter.
Don’t judge them based on the fact that their September punching bags are a little weaker than everyone else’s.
