Week 10 DraftKings Monday Night Football Showdown: Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

This season, we’re analyzing all NFL Island games (TNF, SNF, and MNF) and playoff matchups, using PFF’s weekly projectionscurrent bet lines and millions of simulated historical combinations to identify the best and worst values ​​for an upcoming matchup.

There are five main components to this Showdown slate analysis which you will find below:

A breakdown of the methodology and the closest historical matchup for this game: 2017 Week 8Kansas City heads–Denver Broncos, with Tirek Hill as A. J. Brown and Trevor Simian as Taylor Henicke.

Optimal lineup assignments (CPT and total roster) for both teams based on the results of similar historical matchups.

Comparison of player possession projections for FLEX and CPT produced by a model trained on 2018-2022 Showdown match results with optimal allocations.

Recent CPT ownership trends illustrated for both starting lineups.

A table with the most common players in optimal line-ups for each player. This allows you to see which other players are usually found in the same optimal line-up as a player you want to select.

METHODOLOGY

To analyze this particular Showdown slate, I searched through thousands of NFL matchups from 2014 to 2022 and found the best comparisons to this match based on the following parameters: Spread bets, over/under and average fantasy points score for the top ranked positional players from both rosters (QB1, RB1, WR1, TE1).

I won’t describe every matchup that falls in the top 100 for this game, but for illustration let’s look at the most similar matchup:

historical Current Player Pos Team Player Pos Team Alex Smith QB KC Jalen hurts QB PHI Kareem Hunt RB KC Miles Sanders RB PHI Tirek Hill WR KC A. J. Brown WR PHI Travis Kelce THE KC Dallas Goodert THE PHI Trevor Simian QB THE Taylor Henicke QB USED ​​TO BE CJ Anderson RB THE Anthony Gibson RB USED ​​TO BE Demarius Thomas WR THE Terry McLaurin WR USED ​​TO BE AJ derby THE THE Logan Thomas THE USED ​​TO BE

The spread and over/under are similar in these matchups (Chiefs -7, 42 O/U versus this matchup at Eagles -11, 43.5 O/U). All players are not perfect matches, but that’s why we use 100 similar matchups and not just the most similar ones.

The optimal selection for that historical matchup, assuming the position salaries are equal to what they are for this showdown list, would have been:

Player Team Position Grid position Fantasy Pt Travis Kelce KC THE CPT 29.3 Harrison Butker KC K BOW 21.0 Chefs KC Summer time BOW 20.0 Devonta Booker THE RB BOW 14.4 Alex Smith KC QB BOW 14.4 Demarius Thomas THE WR BOW 11.6

For this game and 99 other similar matchups, I calculated every possible combination that fits Showdown rules (one CPT, at least one offensive player from each team) and would fall below the $50,000 salary threshold, assuming salaries for the historical similar matchups are the same as those for this match.

CHOOSING THE RIGHT CAPTAIN

The most unique part of the format, and therefore the greatest opportunity for a competitive advantage, is choosing your CPT. Should you always choose a QB who typically has the highest absolute fantasy score? Are defenses and kickers viable options? RB vs WR?

I went through the millions of possible lineup combinations for the 100 most similar matchups and found out who the CPT selections were in the top five scoring lineups for each matchup. Here are the 500 CPT picks from those matchups by position, by salary.

BREAKDOWN OF TOTAL OPTIMAL ROSTERS

This graph illustrates the full range of assignments for the different positions to measure how many of the 500 optimal grids had exactly zero, one or two of the given positions.

HISTORICAL PROPERTY

The box plot above shows CPT possession range for each starting player in matches since 2019.

Projected property versus optimal

This is where the analysis comes together and becomes useful. The most important thing when looking at these figures is to compare them with the optimal figures from the analysis above for different positions. Next, we look at where the leverage can exist.

The two tables below compare the optimal allocations above, with staff adjustments for this particular matchup, with our ownership projections for CPT and FLEX.

