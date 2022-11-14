West Virginia is ranked No. 29 in the Week Seven Coaches Poll





MORGANTOWN, W. Va. The West Virginia University cross country team remains No. 29 in the 2022 Week Seven Women’s Cross Country National Coaches’ Poll, as announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCA) this week. WVU holds steady at 29th for a second consecutive week, and Tuesday’s ranking marks the third consecutive week that West Virginia has appeared in the national poll. The Mountaineers are looking to continue their good form as they finished second in the NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional Championship on Nov. 11. “The beauty of rankings is that they are just a way to predict the expected finish of this week’s national finals,” said coach Sean Cleary said. “I do know that our team is not looking to finish 29th next Saturday.” NC State earned 10 of 11 first-place votes to remain at the top of the nation. The Wolfpack is followed by New Mexico in second place. Oklahoma State, the opponent of the Big 12 conference, won the other first place and is third, while Notre Dame moves to No. 4 and Alabama jumps to fifth. In 2021, West Virginia spent two weeks on the rankings before finishing at No. 21. The Mountaineers have made at least one national ranking in 16 of the past 18 seasons. NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional Championship winners Georgetown come in at number 13. For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUXCTFTwitter,FacebookandInstagram.

