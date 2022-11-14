College football rankings: North Carolina enters top 10, Kentucky plummets into CBS Sports 131

We have entered the home portion of the college football schedule with just two weeks left in the 2022 regular season and plenty to be determined on the conference championship and College Football Playoff front. But in this week’s updated CBS Sports 131, our comprehensive ranking of every FBS team as determined by experts at CBS Sports and 247Sports, one of the notable moves at the top of the rankings comes from a team that has already had its ticket to made the weekend of the conference championship .

North Carolina moved up five spots in the CBS Sports 131 and checked in at No. 10 after Saturday’s thrilling victory over Wake Forest. The win clinched the ACC Coastal title for coach Mack Brown and the Tar Heels, who will face Clemson in the ACC Championship Game on Saturday, December 3. The Tigers clinched the Atlantic title on Saturday with a win against Louisville, and also saw a bump in this week’s CBS Sports 131, moving three spots to No. 9. With both teams holding 9-1 records, the chances of winning the Crashing CFP not crushed, but both teams would need some help from other top teams losing.

It is not unusual at this stage of the season for top teams to suffer losses, and week 11 provided plenty of room for some adjustments in the top of the rankings. Oregon, Ole Miss and UCLA were all in the top 11 of last week’s rankings, but fell outside that zone after their second loss of the season over the weekend.

The Ducks dropped to No. 12 after losing at home to Washington, the Rebels dropped three spots to No. 14 after losing to Alabama, and the Bruins dropped seven spots to No. 16 after losing to Arizona. Those results also led to the unsurprising rise in the rankings for the winners, particularly Washington (up 9 spots to No. 17) and Arizona (up 21 spots to No. 71).

College football experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports contribute ballots each week, which are averaged together for our rankings. You can see the top 25 below and 26-131 on our rankings page.

1 Georgia 10-0 1 2 Ohio State 10-0 2 3 Michigan 10-0 3 4 TCU 10-0 4 5 Tennessee 9-1 5 6 LSU 8-2 8 7 USC 9-1 7 8 Alabama 8-2 10 9 Clemson 9-1 12 10 North Carolina 9-1 15 11 Utah 8-2 13 12 Oregon 8-2 6 13 Penn State 8-2 14 14 be Miss 8-2 11 15 Washington 8-2 24 16 UCLA 8-2 9 17 Kansas state 7-3 20 18 State of Florida 7-3 23 19 UCF 8-2 25 20 our lady 7-3 22 21 Tulane 8-2 16 22 Texas 6-4 17 23 Cincinnati 8-2 27 24 State of Oregon 7-3 30 25 Coastal Carolina 9-1 26

Biggest movers

No. 71 Arizona (+21): The Wildcats improved to 4-6 and kept their bowl game hopes alive in Year 2 with Jedd Fisch thanks to the upset victory against the Bruins. Arizona will host both final two games of the regular season – first facing Washington State before entering the annual rivalry game against Arizona State.

The Wildcats improved to 4-6 and kept their bowl game hopes alive in Year 2 with Jedd Fisch thanks to the upset victory against the Bruins. Arizona will host both final two games of the regular season – first facing Washington State before entering the annual rivalry game against Arizona State. No. 38 Purdue (+17): By beating Illinois, Purdue kept itself alive in the now-wide-open Big Ten West race. As a title contender in the division, our voters adjusted Boilermakers’ position in the top 50.

By beating Illinois, Purdue kept itself alive in the now-wide-open Big Ten West race. As a title contender in the division, our voters adjusted Boilermakers’ position in the top 50. No. 33 Duke (+13): Mike Elko has a great case for ACC Coach of the Year consideration, not just having Duke in a bowl game in Year 1, but doing so with room to spare. The Blue Devils, now at 7-3, have settled things against most of their ACC opponents. Winning eight or nine games would match some of the best seasons of the David Cutcliffe era.

Mike Elko has a great case for ACC Coach of the Year consideration, not just having Duke in a bowl game in Year 1, but doing so with room to spare. The Blue Devils, now at 7-3, have settled things against most of their ACC opponents. Winning eight or nine games would match some of the best seasons of the David Cutcliffe era. But. 27 USA (+10): The Roadrunners have not lost since September 17 and have been slowly moving up the rankings during this seven-game winning streak. Saturday’s 51-7 win against Louisiana Tech was just an exclamation mark for voters who had some room to bump up this 8-2 squad thanks to some top 30 losses.

The Roadrunners have not lost since September 17 and have been slowly moving up the rankings during this seven-game winning streak. Saturday’s 51-7 win against Louisiana Tech was just an exclamation mark for voters who had some room to bump up this 8-2 squad thanks to some top 30 losses. No. 29 NC State (-11): Boston College is an injury-plagued team, started its backup quarterback and trailed NC State early on. But the Wolfpack couldn’t put the Eagles away in the second half, letting the game get away late and suffering one of the most disappointing losses in recent years.

Boston College is an injury-plagued team, started its backup quarterback and trailed NC State early on. But the Wolfpack couldn’t put the Eagles away in the second half, letting the game get away late and suffering one of the most disappointing losses in recent years. No. 35 Freedom (-16): This dramatic drop in the rankings is something of a course correction after Liberty saw a big boost by beating Arkansas. To follow that with a loss at UConn will make some voters rethink last week’s enthusiasm, and so we see the Flames fall outside the top 30.

This dramatic drop in the rankings is something of a course correction after Liberty saw a big boost by beating Arkansas. To follow that with a loss at UConn will make some voters rethink last week’s enthusiasm, and so we see the Flames fall outside the top 30. No. 53 Kentucky (-20): The other side of Vanderbilt getting to celebrate his first SEC win since 2019 is a dramatic adjustment for the Wildcats rankings. A week after being positioned as one of the country’s top three-loss teams, Kentucky fell outside the top 50. The Wildcats now share places in the rankings with teams like Oklahoma, Wisconsin and Arkansas, who all lost after the start of the year standing 5-5. in the top 20 of the CBS Sports 131.

