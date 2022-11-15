Sports
Shoaib Akhtar Video Reveals Big Reason Behind Shami’s Viral ‘Karma’ Digging | Cricket
Moments after Pakistan’s heartbreaking loss in the final of the T20 World Cup to England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, Mohammed Shami became the most trending name on Twitter. It was because of brutal karma dig he took on Pakistani bowling legend Shoaib Akhtar after Pakistan’s loss. Fans on Twitter didn’t understand the reason behind Shami’s tweet, however, until a group of the few put forward a theory on the social media website on Sunday night when they shared a video of Akhtar’s comment about the India Pacer a few days ago.
Akhtar didn’t write a word after losing five wickets in Pakistan. He only posted a broken heart emoticon on Twitter to express his feeling after the game. Moments later, Shami retweeted it, writing: Sorry bro, it’s karma, and a few heartbroken emoticons followed.
Fans were left asking the reason behind Shami’s tweet until a video emerged on Twitter featuring Akhtar’s commentary on the India pacer after leaving the team’s World Cup.
“India will need to see his captaincy. Management should take the blame. Bowling department main confusing selection ke saath Shami ko uthake leke aaye achanak hello. Pain fast bowler hai but banta nehi tha (India needs to see their captaincy. Management should take the blame. There were a few confusing selections in the bowling department, like one with Shami, who was suddenly singled out. He’s a good bowler, but he didn’t pass.) he said in that video.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to the video
Akhtar later responded to Shami’s post by sharing Harsha Bhogle’s words for Pakistan’s bowling strike and endorsing it, And this is what you call a sensible tweet..
