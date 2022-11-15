2 St. Ignatius hockey players remain hospitalized after crash in Indiana

Two St. Ignatius College Prep junior varsity hockey players remained hospitalized in Indiana on Monday after a collision with a semi-trailer that flipped the team bus after an Indiana hockey tournament.

There will be a long road to recovery, St. Ignatius hockey director and varsity head coach Spencer Montgomery told reporters Monday.

School officials said the remaining 14 injured players on the school’s junior varsity team had been treated and sent home following Saturday night’s violent crash in Warsaw, Indiana, about two hours from Chicago.

Charlie Reif, a junior on the varsity hockey team, is the older brother of a freshman on the JV team involved in the crash. His brother came home from Indiana on Sunday with his father while Reif was doing homework.

Then I heard that back door open, Reif said. It was quite nice to see him again.

At St. Ignatius College Prep in Chicago, varsity hockey players Jack Rhyner, from left, Jack Perreault and Charlie Reif talk to reporters on Nov. 14, 2022, about other students injured when the hockey team bus was hit by a truck near Warsaw, Indiana. (Terrence Antonio James / Chicago Tribune)

Players on the hockey program gathered on Sunday to spend time together, Montgomery said, and the prevailing feelings were shock and sadness for their teammates who are still hospitalized. As the players have been calling each other in recent days, they have ended conversations with I love you, he said.

Jack Rhyner, a senior on the varsity, said Sunday night was emotional, but also marked the beginning of our healing.

It was really great to see all the kids that could be there, all smiling and having fun, to bond with them after this experience, he said.

St. Ignatius held a prayer mass for the hockey players at the Church of the Holy Family on Monday at 3:30 p.m. The Mass brought families and community members together to support the students in a private space. Reporters were not present at the request of some of the players’ families. The mass was streamed live to the players and families who remain in the hospital by a member of the team’s community who usually tapes games, Montgomery said.

School counselors trained in grief counseling are also present at the school, she added.

I think one of the really special things about our community right now is our ability to open our arms to give a lot of care and support, athletic director Mike Hurley said at the news conference.

The two students, whose condition stabilized after initially being admitted in critical condition, could remain hospitalized for another three to five days, according to a spokesman for the private Jesuit high school. A third student who was on the list in critical condition was released on Sunday evening, the spokesman said.

Jack Perreault, a senior on the varsity, said the players have not been able to speak directly to the students still in the hospital, but have sent messages to parents to share thoughts and prayers for them.

Neither of the two coaches aboard the bus has serious injuries, Montgomery said. Both coaches were incredible with the kids, he added.

Their level of care, their composure and their communication during this event were top notch, he said.

St. Ignatius is about a third into the season and junior games have been canceled for the foreseeable future after a 1-0 loss to Culver Academies on Saturday. The team would play Culver again on Sunday morning.

The St. Ignatius players received letters from every player on the Culver team, Montgomery said. Players at Culver also helped pack the St. Ignatius players’ bags so they could get their gear back.

The resumption of games in the JV team season will depend on the comfort of the players and their families, Hurley said.

We will go with them until they are ready to return, he said.

The varsity team will play its next game Thursday against Mount Carmel and its next home game Saturday.

The school received a lot of support from the public on social media, including a tweet from the Chicago Blackhawks, and through emails to the school.

To everyone who sent their positive wishes, their thoughts, their prayers, we’d like to say thank you, they’ve been really well received, Hurley said.

A school bus is on its side after getting stuck by a truck in Warsaw, Indiana, along US 30 late Nov. 12, 2022. Sixteen people were injured on the bus carrying Chicago’s St. Ignatius College Prep junior varsity hockey team. The team returned to the hotel from a hockey tournament in Culver, Indiana. (Warsaw Police)

The Wolfpack junior varsity players were in Indiana for a weekend tournament in Culver, Indiana, police said. After dinner in Warsaw, the 23 students, two coaches and driver went to the team hotel. Authorities said the truck driver ran a red light on U.S. Route 30 and collided with the right rear of the bus, police said.

The impact of the crash tipped the bus onto its side and a student was thrown from the bus, Warsaw police said. The injured team members were treated at the scene before being rushed to area hospitals.

Police said the truck driver, Victor Santos, 58, of Brooklyn, New York, was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and causing bodily harm, a Level 5 misdemeanor. Police said Santos failed a sobriety test and refused to agree to a chemical test before police obtained a search warrant, allowing hospital staff to draw blood for testing.

Just before the crash, police say they had received reports of a truck swerving into other lanes, speeding, and going off the road on US 30 as it entered the Warsaw city limits, according to police.

The truck driver was driving the trailer from New Jersey.

