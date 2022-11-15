Sports
2 St. Ignatius hockey players remain hospitalized after crash in Indiana
Two St. Ignatius College Prep junior varsity hockey players remained hospitalized in Indiana on Monday after a collision with a semi-trailer that flipped the team bus after an Indiana hockey tournament.
There will be a long road to recovery, St. Ignatius hockey director and varsity head coach Spencer Montgomery told reporters Monday.
School officials said the remaining 14 injured players on the school’s junior varsity team had been treated and sent home following Saturday night’s violent crash in Warsaw, Indiana, about two hours from Chicago.
Charlie Reif, a junior on the varsity hockey team, is the older brother of a freshman on the JV team involved in the crash. His brother came home from Indiana on Sunday with his father while Reif was doing homework.
Then I heard that back door open, Reif said. It was quite nice to see him again.
Players on the hockey program gathered on Sunday to spend time together, Montgomery said, and the prevailing feelings were shock and sadness for their teammates who are still hospitalized. As the players have been calling each other in recent days, they have ended conversations with I love you, he said.
Jack Rhyner, a senior on the varsity, said Sunday night was emotional, but also marked the beginning of our healing.
It was really great to see all the kids that could be there, all smiling and having fun, to bond with them after this experience, he said.
St. Ignatius held a prayer mass for the hockey players at the Church of the Holy Family on Monday at 3:30 p.m. The Mass brought families and community members together to support the students in a private space. Reporters were not present at the request of some of the players’ families. The mass was streamed live to the players and families who remain in the hospital by a member of the team’s community who usually tapes games, Montgomery said.
School counselors trained in grief counseling are also present at the school, she added.
I think one of the really special things about our community right now is our ability to open our arms to give a lot of care and support, athletic director Mike Hurley said at the news conference.
The two students, whose condition stabilized after initially being admitted in critical condition, could remain hospitalized for another three to five days, according to a spokesman for the private Jesuit high school. A third student who was on the list in critical condition was released on Sunday evening, the spokesman said.
Jack Perreault, a senior on the varsity, said the players have not been able to speak directly to the students still in the hospital, but have sent messages to parents to share thoughts and prayers for them.
Neither of the two coaches aboard the bus has serious injuries, Montgomery said. Both coaches were incredible with the kids, he added.
Their level of care, their composure and their communication during this event were top notch, he said.
St. Ignatius is about a third into the season and junior games have been canceled for the foreseeable future after a 1-0 loss to Culver Academies on Saturday. The team would play Culver again on Sunday morning.
The St. Ignatius players received letters from every player on the Culver team, Montgomery said. Players at Culver also helped pack the St. Ignatius players’ bags so they could get their gear back.
The resumption of games in the JV team season will depend on the comfort of the players and their families, Hurley said.
We will go with them until they are ready to return, he said.
The varsity team will play its next game Thursday against Mount Carmel and its next home game Saturday.
The school received a lot of support from the public on social media, including a tweet from the Chicago Blackhawks, and through emails to the school.
To everyone who sent their positive wishes, their thoughts, their prayers, we’d like to say thank you, they’ve been really well received, Hurley said.
Briefing in the afternoon
Daily
Top stories from the Chicago Tribune editors, delivered to your inbox every afternoon.
The Wolfpack junior varsity players were in Indiana for a weekend tournament in Culver, Indiana, police said. After dinner in Warsaw, the 23 students, two coaches and driver went to the team hotel. Authorities said the truck driver ran a red light on U.S. Route 30 and collided with the right rear of the bus, police said.
The impact of the crash tipped the bus onto its side and a student was thrown from the bus, Warsaw police said. The injured team members were treated at the scene before being rushed to area hospitals.
Police said the truck driver, Victor Santos, 58, of Brooklyn, New York, was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and causing bodily harm, a Level 5 misdemeanor. Police said Santos failed a sobriety test and refused to agree to a chemical test before police obtained a search warrant, allowing hospital staff to draw blood for testing.
Just before the crash, police say they had received reports of a truck swerving into other lanes, speeding, and going off the road on US 30 as it entered the Warsaw city limits, according to police.
The truck driver was driving the trailer from New Jersey.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.chicagotribune.com/news/breaking/ct-st-ignatius-crash-follow-20221114-crjau5qkdjesvdjbgfuanwl6vy-story.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 2 St. Ignatius hockey players remain hospitalized after crash in Indiana
- Amazon launches Sports Talk on Prime Video to give sports fans 12 hours of daily live content • TechCrunch
- Erdogan condemns ‘despicable bombing’ in Istanbul, kills six – Manila Bulletin
- Lindsay Lohan ‘has so much backlash’ for her fashion designs
- Google to pay $391 million in largest privacy settlement
- Christina Applegate’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star unveiled as she makes first appearance since MS diagnosis – NBC Los Angeles
- Paris overtakes London as Europe’s largest stock market, reports Bloomberg
- Trump’s Twitter lawsuit compares former president to Galileo
- Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev writes anti-war message on TV camera – Deadline
- Phones can now issue early warnings of earthquakes. Here’s how to get it.
- ‘Sweet Dad’: Jennifer Aniston’s moving tribute to her actor father who died at the age of 89 | Ents & Arts News
- 20 Best Casual Blazers for Men 2022