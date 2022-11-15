Illini golf boards for ladies two





CHAMPAIGN, Illinois — Illinois women’s golf head coach Renee Sloe today announced the signing of Elizabeth Beek and Erica Lee to the Fighting Illini roster for the 2023-24 season. “We are thrilled to welcome Elizabeth Beek and Erica Lee to the Fighting Illini Family and our women’s golf program,” said Slone. “Both Elizabeth and Erica have a wealth of experience on the national stage and we look forward to each making an immediate impact on our program.” “We look forward to helping both Elizabeth and Erica transition into this next chapter in their careers and celebrating the many successes they will enjoy as Fighting Illini!” Elizabeth Beck| Blue Bell, Pennsylvania | Wissahickon High School Highlights of Brook:Won the PIAA high school state championship as a freshman. Medalist at PIAA 3A High School Regional while achieving a state record of a 66. Ranked No. 18 in the Class of 2023 on the National Junior Golf Scoreboard. Ranked #1 in the state of Pennsylvania on the National Junior Golf Scoreboard. Earned exemption status on the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) Tour for several years. Earned one win, seven Top 5 finishes and 10, Top 10 of the AJGA Tour, Peggy Kirk Bell Tour, PGA Section, State Championships and USGA Qualifiers. Won the 2022 AJGA at Penn State, scoring 12-under par, winning by seven strokes and scoring a personal best of 65. Placed third in the 2021 AJGA Sung Hyun Park Junior Championship. Placed fourth in the 2019 Philadelphia Girls Junior PGA Sectional Championship Placed fourth in the 2019 Peggy Kirk Bell Commonwealth Classic. Placed fourth in the 2018 AJGA All-Star Rush Creek. Placed fifth in the 2020 AJGA at Penn State. Placed fifth in the 2020 AJGA All-Star Alabama Auburn-Opelika Tourism Championship. Placed fifth in the 2020 Pennsylvania Junior Girls’ Championship. Why Illinois:“I chose the University of Illinois for several reasons. I love the facilities, the academic and athletic excellence, and the family environment of the team. The main reason I chose the University of Illinois was the relationship I have developed with Coach Slone and Coach Pina during the recruiting process, and I am excited to play and grow under their guidance. Can’t wait to join the Illinois women’s golf family!” Taking slones:Elizabeth earned her first AJGA win at Penn State last summer after finishing -12 in the 54-hole event after a spectacular 65 (-7) in the opening round. Her height and ability to use statistical analysis to aid in her practice planning and course management are huge assets.” Eric Lee | Arcadia, California | High School Arcadia Lee’s Highlights: Third at the SCPGA Jr. Tour Toyota Tour Cup 2019 at Redhawk. Third on 2021 FCG National Tour Fallbrook Junior at Pala Mesa Resort. First in 2021 SCPGA Jr. Tour Toyota Tour Cup on Olivas Links, the 2021 AJGA Cameron McCormick Junior All-Star in Lubbock, Texas, the 2021 AJGA Junior All-Star at Urbana in Urbana, Illinois, the 2021 AJGA UHY Detroit Junior in Bloomfield Hills, the 2021 AJGA Junior All-Star Invitational presented by Adidas Golf in Bend, Oregon and during the 2021 FCG National Tour Spring Challenge at Rancho Bernardo Inn. Second, the 2021 AJGA Thunderbird Junior All-Star at Papago Golf Course. Michigan.2021 AJGA Junior All-Star Team Member.Secondat SCGA SoCal Girls Junior Am at Morongo Tukwet. 2021 AJGA Rolex Junior All-American Second Team. Third that the 2022 SCPGA Jr. Tour Toyota Tour Cup at Mission Hills. Second in the 2022 SCPGA Jr. Tour Toyota Tour Cup in Rancho Calif. 2022 Southern California Girls Junior Americas Cup team member. Why Illinois: “I felt a genuine connection to the campus, the facility, the people and the overall environment of the school. I was amazed at the support student-athletes received and saw myself grow as a person and as a golfer.” Taking slones: Erica enjoyed a breakaway season in the summer of 2021 marked by four AJGA wins. She earned wins at the AJGA Junior All-Star event here at Urbana Country Club, as well as the AJGA UHY Detroit Junior and season-ending AJGA Junior All -Star Invitational Her putting was an important part of her success during this excellent game.’

