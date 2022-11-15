‘Naa vo T20 team me hai, naa ODI me’: Sehwag wants comeback star youngster | Cricket





After a disappointing defeat in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup, Team India is now gearing up for a return to the T20I series against New Zealand. A number of senior cricketers, including Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, are rested for the tour as Hardik Pandya leads the side in the three-match series, which begins on November 18. Instead of the top stars, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer are selected for the role, while Suryakumar Yadav keeps his place in the roster. However, former India opener Virender Sehwag on some omission from the squad for T20I series that of Prithvi Shaw. The young Mumbai opener has been impressive for his state team in recent months, playing with a strike rate of over 152 in the Indian Premier League for the Delhi Capitals this year. Read also: ‘No other team has that quality’: Kumble reveals why India absolutely needs separate teams in white, red ball cricket Sehwag believes Shaw should be recalled to the Indian team; the last time he played a T20I for the side was against Sri Lanka in July 2021, which interestingly also marked his international debut in the shortest form of the match. One name I wanted to see was Prithvi Shaw. Naa vo T20 me hai ya vo ODI team me hai. Aur Test toh vo khele hi nahi hai, bahar ho gaye hain bechaare. Vo ek main name dekhna chaahunga aane waale time me. Khair, 2023 ka World Cup hai, tab tak shayad aa hi jaayenge aane waale time me. (One name I wanted to see was Prithvi Shaw. He’s not in the T20 team or the ODI team. He hasn’t been in Tests for a long time. I want to see him again. But I’m hopeful that he in the team for the 2023 World Cup), Sehwag said. Prithvi Shaw is one such player who plays in the highest order whose pass rate is close to 150. It is most suitable for T20 format. You can also take the form of an additional player. (Prithvi Shaw plays at 150 SR in the highest order, he is fit for T20 cricket. You could have taken him at least as a reserve player), Sehwag continued, talking about the T20I team against New Zealand.

