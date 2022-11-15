Kyle Edmund announces return to tennis with UK Pro League wildcard





Kyle Edmund will play in the UK Pro League Finals in Nottingham. Former world No. 14 and Australian Open semi-finalist Kyle Edmund has announced his return to competitive action by securing one of the wild card places in next week’s UK Pro League Finals in Nottingham. Former British No. 1 Edmund was out for 18 months until he played a series of US tournaments over the summer, and he looks to the opportunity to take on some of the other top British pros as an ideal way to launch his campaign to win the to reach the top. world ranking in 2023. Other top British stars officially booked their spots in the UK Pro League Finals Week after seven thrilling weeks in the UK. Next Monday (November 21) they will descend upon the Nottingham Tennis Center where the champion of the premier league of British or British tennis will be crowned. As George Loffhagen and Eliz Maloney won the Week 7 event at the Gosling Tennis Center on Saturday, the 24-man lineup for Finals Week was confirmed, with Edmund joined by a star-studded roster of wildcards including Charlie Broom and Giles Hussey in the men’s draw and Eden Silva, Freya Christie and Maia Lumsden in the women’s draw. Two-time weekly winner Maloney, who beat Lauryn John-Baptiste 6-2, 6-3 in the Week 7 final on Saturday to top the women’s ranking, said: “I’m very pleased and I’ve been playing well lately. What works for me right now is just focusing on what I’m doing on my side on the track and then hopefully the results will come. However, Loffhagen launched his bid for a final week slot too late, missing out on qualifying by just two points. Loffhagen, 21, won this, his first appearance in the UK Pro League with a brilliant 10-2 tie-break victory over reigning champions Matusevich said: It was quite a tough game. I felt like I played well in the first set and held my serve well, but I struggled in the second. It’s really good, it’s my first time playing and it’s a really good experience that has given me a lot of matches and confidence. Story continues Emma Raducanu, who rose to fame with a sparkling US Open triumph last year, was memorably crowned the winner of the inaugural 2020 UK Pro League Finals Week alongside Liam Broady in the men’s event. Sonay Kartal and Matusevich then followed in their footsteps by taking home the coveted Golden Pineapple Trophy at Shrewsbury last year. Matusevich, who won this season’s Week 6 event last month, has once again qualified for the season’s climax along with other stars including Billy Harris, Luke Johnson and Dan Cox. After a stellar year of competition in the UK Pro League, UKPL Finals Week kicks off on Monday 21st November and runs through to Finals Day on Sunday 27th November at the Nottingham Tennis Centre. Each shot will be broadcast live on BT Sport, The Tennis Channel and UKPL TV (UK Pro League TV – Home) with tickets available from just 5 per day. Tickets are available here: British Pro League Final Week 2022 – Events – Universum. Do not miss it! Home – British Pro League

