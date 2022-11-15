Fantasy Hockey Week 6 Goalie Grabs (2022)





Depending on your needs, these week 6 goalkeeper grabs make an interesting mix. Now that we’re firmly into hockey season, injuries are starting to pile up, making it more likely fantasy managers will have to look into streaming goalie options. Jeremy Swayman, Frederik Andersen, Alex Stalock, Mackenzie Blackwood, Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov are all shelved, meaning a team like Toronto is digging deep to find budding netminders. Things at the position are so chaotic that not a single goaltender appears in the Top 200 of the Yahoo rankings. Welcome, new friends. Helping with week 6 goalie grabs is my specialty. I’m here to recommend a few potential winners in the crease. The criteria is to aim for about 50% netminders roasted, good matchups and good volume to populate your stats sheet in categories or point competitions. I will also add my confidence level regarding the grab. Be sure to check out the rest of our coverage for all your fantasy hockey needs. And if you want to talk about fantasy sports, hit me up on Twitter at @thewonkypenguin. What?! Not using Fantrax for your fantasy hockey league? View our Fantasy Hockey Commissioner and find out why you should be. Week 6 Goalkeeper Grips Jack Allen (MA): NJ, @CLS, PHI Fantrax 59% | Yahoo 37% The Canadiens are in a year with all the expected growing pains of a team that is one of the youngest in the NHL. However, 32-year-old Allen has provided some perceived stability so far. In 10 starts, Allen is 5-5, but his save percentage (.902) and GAA (3.19) seem in line with his career numbers since coming to Montreal. However, if you’re looking for a safe amount, it’s hard to top the 33.4 shots per game Allen faces. This trio of opponents offers a bit of both for fantasy owners. The Devils have made the third most shots in the league, and the Blue Jackets and Flyers are in the bottom 10. When you add it all up (and not in the hokey-pokey way), Allen has a variety of contributions that make him a great goalie grab in Week 6. John Gibson (ANH): DET, @WPG, @STL, @STL Fantrax 72% | Yahoo 44% Gibson is due for some positive regression as his .888 save percentage and 4.47 GAA are miles above his career average. These four games feel like great opportunities to get it right. Detroit and Winnipeg rank 15th and 20th in goals per game, while St. Louis ranks last in the category. It’s hard to guess if he can win; the Ducks are 29th in goals scored and have the fewest team points so far this season. However, the volume is here in week 6 and it has decent streaming availability. I think he’s the best of the week 6 goalie grabs. Peter Mrazek (CHI): AUTO, STL, @BOS, PIT Fantrax 20% | Yahoo 5% At the bottom of my confidence ranking lives Mrazek, a 30-year-old netminder who sits at the top of the Blackhawks goaltender stack. Chicago was a mixed bag for the first few weeks, going 6-5-3 for 15 points. Mrazek has started four games this season, with 102 saves in 114 tries and two good starts. These four games aren’t ideal, but they aren’t as intimidating as they seem on paper. Carolina and St. Louis are not prolific offensive teams, Pittsburgh has struggled a bit lately, and Boston…maybe just leave him on the bench for the Bruins. Week 6 Intrigue Akira Schmid (NJ) Fantrax 11% | Yahoo 3% The Devils’ fifth-round pick in 2018 appeared in just six games last year. But with the injury of Blackwood and Vitek Vanecek dealing with an unknown situation, he suddenly finds himself in an excellent goalkeeping position. New Jersey is one of the best teams in the league by most statistics and they allow less than 25 shots per game. While that won’t increase your savings total, the wins can quickly add up. But when he sees a high number of shots in a match, he definitely has some skills. I think he’s worth grabbing a goalkeeper in Week 6 and holding on as long as he remains the top netminder. Fantrax has been one of the fastest growing fantasy sites in recent years and it didn’t stop now. We are the most customizable, user-friendly and feature-rich platform in the industry, providing the best fantasy experience for your dynasty, goalkeeper, redraft and best ball leagues. Fantasy sports don’t sleep, and neither does Fantrax, with seasons running 365 days a year. Take your fantasy leagues to the next level now Fantrax. com!

