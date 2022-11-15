Sharath Kamal gets Khel Ratna award; Sable, Nikhat, Eldouse Paul, Pragg among 25 named after Arjuna Awards





Sharath has received the Arjuna Award in 2004 and the Padma Shri in 2019, India’s fourth highest civilian award. Sharath Kamal gets Khel Ratna award; Sable, Nikhat, Eldouse Paul, Pragg among 25 named to Arjuna Awards (Credits: IANS) New Delhi: Indian table tennis legend Achanta Sharath Kamal, who won three gold medals at this year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, was the only player to be nominated for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award when the government nominated 25 athletes, including world champion boxer Nikhat Zareen, steeplechaser Avinash Sable, CWG gold medalist triple jumper Eldhose Paul and young chess wizard R. Praggnanandhaa for the prestigious Arjuna Award. The Khel Ratna was the only award missing from the laurels of Sharath, the most successful male table tennis player the country has ever produced, having played in three Olympic Games, five Commonwealth Games and four Asian Games, in addition to taking the national title a record 10 times. This year he showed that there was still a lot of struggle in the old dog as he emerged as the most successful member of the Indian contingent at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, winning gold medals in men’s singles, mixed doubles and the team event. He and teammate G Sathiyan claimed the silver medal in men’s doubles. Sharath has received the Arjuna Award in 2004 and the Padma Shri in 2019, India’s fourth highest civilian award. Sharath was the only athlete to be nominated for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2022, the country’s top sports award, in the list of National Sports Awards announced by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Monday. The awards were announced based on the committee’s recommendations and after thorough research. The award winners will receive their awards from the President of India at a specially organized function at Rashtrapati Bhavan on November 30, 2022, the government said in a press release on Monday. Among the nominees for this year’s Arjuna Award are veteran discus thrower Seema Punia, top badminton players Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy, who played a key role in the Indian team’s first triumph in the Thomas Cup, boxer Amit Phangal, hockey star Deep Grace Ekka, shooters Elavenil Valarivan and Omprakash Mitharval and young table tennis star Sreeja Akula, who won the mixed doubles title at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games alongside Sharath Kamal. Female chess player Bhakti Kulkarni, judo star Shushila Devi, female kabaddi player Sakshi Kumari, Mallakhamb star Sagar Kailas Ovhalkar, wushu player Parveen and deaf badminton player Jerlin Anika J. were the others who will be awarded the Arjuna Award for 2022. The list includes three para badminton stars: world champion Manasi Joshi, Tarun Dhillon and Swapnil Sanjay Patil. Top wrestlers Anshu and Sarita also got the Arjuna, as did Nayan Moi Saikia, who helped India get their first gold medal in grass balls in Birmingham. Incidentally, not a single cricketer was nominated for the Arjuna Award this year, while the famous coach of the Mumbai maidans, Dinesh Jawahar Lad, who has coached Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, Shardul Thakur and Yashavi Jaiswal, among others, was the only winner of the sports – nominated for the Dronacharya Award in the Lifetime category. The Dronacharya Award for outstanding coaches is presented to Jiwanjot Singh Teja (archery), Mohammad Ali Qamar (boxing), Suma Shirur (shooting) and Sujeet Maan (wrestling). Four athletes – athlete Ashwini Akkunji, hockey player Dharamvir Singh, kabaddi player BC Suresh and paraathlete Nir Bahadur Gurung – have been nominated for the Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement. In addition to Lad, veteran football coach Bimal Ghosh and Raj Singh (wrestling) are awarded the Dronacharya Award for the Lifetime Category. TransStadia Enterprises Private Limited is awarded the Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar for identifying and nurturing budding and young talent; Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology for promoting sports through corporate social responsibility and Ladakh Ski & Snowboard Association for sports for development, the release said.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.india.com/sports/sharath-kamal-gets-khel-ratna-award-sable-nikhat-eldouse-paul-pragg-among-25-named-for-arjuna-awards-5743228/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos