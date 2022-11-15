Michigan Monday: Game 11 vs. Illinois

Game Notes nuggets



Michigan has made its first 10-0 start under head coach Jim Harbaugh. It is the third time in the past 25 seasons that UM has reached 10-0 (2006, 11-0; 1997, 12-0).

The program’s 12-game conference win streak is the longest streak since UM defeated 13 consecutive conference opponents in the 2003–04 seasons.

Blake Chorus ranks third in the nation in rushing yards (1,349), the most by a Wolverine since Denard Robinson’s 2010 season (1,702 yards) and the most by a UM back since Mike Hart’s freshman season in 2004 (1,445 yards).

Corum ranks first in the nation in total touchdowns (18). He is also the top chain mover in the country, with an FBS-best 91 first downs, and has 13 runs over 20 yards (fourth, nationally).

Corum has 1,114 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns (one receiving) in seven Big Ten games in 2022, averaging 5.8 yards per carry in conference play. In his last 15 Big Ten games (dating back to 2021), Corum totals 1,646 yards and 14 rushing touchdowns at 5.77 yards per carry.

PFFCollege credits Corum with 64 missed tackles forced on 227 carries this season, the sixth in the country and second in the Big Ten (Chase Brown, 68). Corum has 54 fewer carriers than Brown.

The service rates Corum as the highest rated player in the FBS on any position, offense or defense (94.8). His current seven-game active streak with over 100 rushing yards and one-plus rushing touchdown is the longest in 25 years at UM.

Corum’s 17 rushing touchdowns are three fewer than Hassan Haskins’ single-season record last season. He is in the middle of a seven-game streak of over 100 rushing yards (all in Big Ten play).

So far this season, the offensive line has paved the way for an average of 6.0 yards per sack-adapted carry and 6.5 yards per game overall. UM (460.3 yards per game) has outwitted the opponents (232.8) by more than 225 yards per game on average.

The men up front have allowed just 44 negative plays on 706 offensive snaps (4.4 per game, or on 6.2 percent of all offensive snaps).

Opponents have pressured a UM passer 22 times (12 sacks, 10 rushing) in 40 quarters of play. When the line allows a pocket against starter JJ McCarthyit averages 4.60 seconds to throw, ninth fastest when considered by passers with at least 100 dropbacks.

McCarthy is one of the most efficient passers in the country, ranking 18th in that statistic (157.6) and ninth in the completion rate (69 percent). He averages an FBS-best 13.5 yards per attempted play action (minimum 100 drop backs), compared to 8.2 yards per attempt for all passes.

When McCarthy starts and ends a drive at Michigan, UM has produced 37 touchdowns and 17 field goals on 83 possessions, translating to points on 65 percent of drives. In his nine starts, the team scored 44 of 47 red zone trips (93.6 percent) with him on the field, scoring 37 touchdowns (78.7 percent red zone touchdown percentage).

The high score percentages at UM do Jack Moody (109 points) leads the nation in points with Blake Chorus (108) tied for second. The next highest scoring teammates are Chase McGrath (95 points) and Jalin Hyatt (90 points) of Tennessee.

The Michigan defensive unit has not allowed a squad team to reach 150 yards on the ground this season, and Maryland is the only team to have reached 300 yards of total offense.

UM has kept five of the last six teams at or under 75 yards with three opponents under 40 yards.

Mike Morris leads the team in TFLs (10.5) and sacks (7.5), and ranks second in the Big Ten and tied for 17th nationally in the latter category. Morris has PFF’s highest pass rush productivity class (PRP, minimum 65 pass rush snaps) in the Big Ten, No. 25 in the nation.

Morris is credited with 36 combined sacks, hits, and rushes in true pass-rush sets—third most in the conference—on 191 pass-rush snaps. The two players with more combined sacks, hits, and rushes than Morris have 223 and 306 pass rush snaps, respectively.

Chris Jenkins leads all FBS defenders with a stop percentage of 18.3, a full two percentage points away from the next closest player (16.3 percent), with a minimum of 80 runs defended. Run stop percentage is a stat from PFF that measures the percentage of a player’s defensive snaps that result in a stuff on a run game. Ken Smith (11.9 percent) also excels in this category.

According to PFFCollege, Robbins’ hang time of 4.29 seconds is the best in the country among gamblers with at least one punt per game (eight). He is one of five bettors above 4.2 seconds. The average among Big Ten punters who meet the same qualifications is 3.83 seconds.

With Robbins leading the unit, no opponent has recorded a punt return greater than 10 yards since UM played Ohio State in the 2017 season (109 punts). So far this year, return attempts are gaining an average of 3.4 metres.

Robbins’ partner on special teams Jack Moody helped the Wolverines reach the No. 10 kickoff covering unit, with returning opponents gaining 16.57 yards per return attempt. Moody ranks third in the nation with 73 kickoffs and leads the nation in combined touchbacks (49) and touchbacks (10) with 59.

Last weekend, Moody became the third player in Michigan history to record consecutive 100-point seasons, joining Anthony Thomas (1999-2000) and Tom Harmon (1939-40).

Moody’s 109 points this year are 16 short of his 14 game total from 2021. Desmond Howard (1991, 138 points) is the single-season record holder for points scored.

Moody’s 61 career field goals are three short of the record set by Garrett Rivas (64 from 2003–06). With four more field goals made, Moody would tie Remy Hamilton’s single-season record (1994, 25 VGV).

Moody also has up to 46 PATs this season, 10 short of his single-season record set a year ago.

Moody is the second-highest scoring kicker in program history (317 career points), ranking fourth all-time. Only Tyrone Wheatley (324 points), Anthony Thomas (336 points), and Garrett Rivas (354 points) scored more for Michigan Football.