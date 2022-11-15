Ten key moments in Melbourne Cricket Club history

As Melbourne Cricket Club celebrates its 184th birthday today, we’re taking a trip down memory lane to look at 10 key moments in the club’s history.

1. November 15, 1838 – earliest dated record showing the club was founded

While the exact date the MCC was founded is not known, the club’s traditional date of birth falls on this date. The date, November 15, 1838, was on a receipt for “two bats, balls, and stumps” purchased by Donald Gordon McArthur. While the receipt does not necessarily mean the club was founded on that day – it could have been any date from August to November – the receipt for the cricket equipment together with an undated list of names and monies paid suggests that by November 15, 1838 the Melbourne Cricket Club existed.

2. November 1, 1841 – the earliest known date for club officials

November 1, 1841 is the earliest known date for the positions of MCC President and MCC Secretary (now known as the CEO). The President was Frederick Armand Powlett – considered one of the club’s five traditional founders, and the Secretary was George Cavenagh – a newspaper publisher. Powlett served as president from 1841 to 1843 and again in 1850, while Cavenagh served as secretary until 1843.

3. September 23, 1853 – the MCG was born

The occupation of the MCG’s current site was awarded to the MCC. The MCC played at a number of different locations before arriving at the location we know today – at the Old Mint site in William Street, at the foot of Batman’s Hill (now where Spencer Street Railway Station is) and on the south bank of the Yarra River (near the current Crown site). A members’ pavilion was erected later that year and the first cricket match was played at the venue on 30 September 1854.

4. February 11, 1864 – red, white and blue

The minutes of the MCC committee dated February 11, 1864 stated: “…it was resolved that the uniform of the club shall be a white flannel shirt and breeches; and a ribbon in the club colors of red, white and blue to wear on the hat or cap. Mr Younghusband promised to get the ribbon from England, also a belt from the Club Colours. The colors are still used – with our MCG Tour Guides still sporting a blazer and Sporting Sections uniforms still sporting these colours.

5. September 6, 1873 – The MCC Library was founded

With the donation of 10 years of The Australian to the MCC, the collection of the MCC Library was established. Now one of the most extensive and diverse collections of sports books and ephemera in the world, the MCC Library is now a facility for reference and research.

6. March 15, 1877 – the birth of Test Cricket

The first day of what would become known as the first ever Test match was played at the MCG on 15 March 1877. The match – between Australia and England – lasted five days and saw Australia win by 45 runs. A hundred years later, the MCG hosted the Centenary Test in which Australia again beat England by 45 runs. The MCC sponsored a number of trips to and from England during the late 1800s and early 1900s in conjunction with the SCG Trust.

7. September 30, 1890 – the Albert Ground

On Tuesday 30 September 1890, the MCC’s cricketers began practice at the Warehousemen’s Cricket Ground (renamed Albert Ground in November 1908) as a tenants’ club. As well as being a venue for MCC cricketers, it was also a home to many of the MCC’s sports divisions, such as baseball from 1890, the Melbourne Football Club from 1891, tennis from 1892, lacrosse from 1896 and field hockey from 1961.

8. 1969 – The opening of the MCC Museum

Although the MCC’s heritage collections date back to the establishment of the MCC Library, the MCC Museum opened shortly before August 1969. a dedicated gallery space to house a large donation of cricketana and memorabilia curated by English curator, Anthony Baer. From here, the MCC’s role as an educator and custodian of Australia’s sporting heritage has expanded through the establishment of Museum Tours in 1975/76, the Australian Gallery of Sport in 1986 and its successor, the Australian Sports Museum (formerly the National Sport Museum), the professionalization of the MCC library in 1989 and the formalization of researchers’ access to the club’s archives in 2009.

9. April 1, 1984 – Women were admitted as members

Since its inception, the MCC has been a Gentlemen’s Club. Women were excluded from the MCC member pavilion for a number of years – even as a member’s guest. To attend the Members’ Pavilion, women required a Ladies Ticket, which was given to male members so they could have their wives accompany them. Yet such a ticket still excluded them from certain areas in the Pavilion, including the Committee Room. Although some women had ventured into the MCC Members’ Dining Room/Long Room before 1984, these occasions were rare – such as for the 1938 MCC Centenary Ball and the 1977 Centenary Test. Women could also enter these areas when the MCC did not have a ground manager as during World War II and the 1956 Melbourne Olympics. In June 1983 it was decided that women should be able to be placed on the waiting list and a system was introduced that allowed female members to be accepted as early as April 1, 1984.

November 10, 1986 – the first of the club’s special interest groups was founded

The first of the MCC’s non-sporting Special Interest Groups – the MCC Long Room Wine and Food Society – was founded in November 1986 by prominent MCC members who met regularly for lunch in the MCC Members’ Dining Room. Since then a number of other non-sports Special Interest Groups have been formed: the MCC Young Members’ group, the Military Veterans group, the Women of the MCC and the MCC Bridge Club.