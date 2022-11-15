Commanders-Eagles NFL Week 10: Predictions by Chiefs football writers





Week 10 of the NFL season concludes with the Washington commanders (4-5) on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles (8-0) in an NFC East showdown on Monday night footballwhich will be shown on ESPN. According to DraftKings Sports Bookthe Eagles are favored by 11 points. After nine weeks of the 2022 season, Philadelphia is still the NFL’s only undefeated team. Under head coach Nick Siriani, the Eagles rank second in points scored and third in points allowed, but only two of their eight wins have come against teams with a winning record. Still, the Eagles have mostly won comfortably; only two of their wins were by a touchdown or less. Facing them is the Commanders, a team that had racked up a three-game winning streak under head coach Ron Rivera before heading to the Minnesota Vikings 20-17 in Week 9. In that game, Washington had built a 17-7 lead before the Vikings scored 13 unanswered points during the final ten minutes of the game, including a field goal with 12 seconds left to walk away with the win. come. Here are our picks for Monday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote too and discuss the game in the comments! Choose Arrowhead Pride Readers READER REPORT: 84-61-3 Survey Which team will win Commanders (4-5) at Eagles (8-0)? This poll is closed



158 votes in total



Vote now

Survey Which team will win Seahawks (6-3) at Buccaneers (4-5)? This poll is closed



360 votes in total



Vote now

Survey Which team will win Browns (3-5) at Dolphins (6-3)? This poll is closed



398 votes in total



Vote now

Survey Which team will win Broncos (3-5) at Titans (5-3)? This poll is closed



406 votes in total



Vote now

Survey Which team will win Lions (2-6) at Bears (3-6)? This poll is closed



408 votes in total



Vote now

Survey Which team will win Texans (1-6-1) at Giants (6-2)? This poll is closed



403 votes in total



Vote now

Survey Which team will win Vikings (7-1) at Bills (6-2)? This poll is closed



416 votes in total



Vote now

Survey Which team will win Saints (3-6) at Steelers (2-6)? This poll is closed



389 votes in total



Vote now

Survey Which team will win Colts (3-5-1) at Raiders (2-6)? This poll is closed



398 votes in total



Vote now

Survey Which team will win Cardinals (3-6) at Rams (3-5)? This poll is closed



389 votes in total



Vote now

Survey Which team will win Cowboys (6-2) at Packers (3-6)? This poll is closed



406 votes in total



Vote now

Survey Which team will win Chargers (5-3) at 49ers (4-4)? This poll is closed



400 votes in total



Vote now

Survey Which team will win Falcons (4-5) at Panthers (2-7)? This poll is closed



104 votes in total



Vote now

Survey Which team will win Jaguars (3-6) at Chiefs (6-2)? This poll is closed 21% Leaders in a blowout (14 or more points) (187 votes)

49% Chiefs in an easy win (8-13 points) (439 votes)

25% Chiefs in a close game (7 or fewer points) (225 votes)

2% Jaguars in a close game (22 votes)

0% Jaguars in an easy win (1 vote)

0% Jaguars in a blowout (7 votes)

881 votes in total



Vote now



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.arrowheadpride.com/2022/11/14/23457737/commanders-eagles-nfl-week-10-predictions-monday-night-football-arrowhead-pride-chiefs-writers The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos