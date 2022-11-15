Achanta Sharath Kamal is honored with the ‘Khel Ratna’ award





Table tennis legend Achanta Sharath Kamal to be honored with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award on November 30 Photo: AP Table tennis legend and Commonwealth Games medalist Achanta Sharath Kamal has been awarded the 2022 Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, the country’s highest sporting honour, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced on Monday. According to a press release from the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, the National Sports Awards 2022 have been announced. The award winners will receive their awards from the President of India at a specially organized function at Rashtrapati Bhavan on 30 November 2022 (Wednesday) at 4:00 PM. Based on the recommendations of the committee and after due investigation, the government has decided to award prizes to the following athletes, coaches and entities: *Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2022 – Sharath Kamal Achanta (table tennis) *Arjuna Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Sports and Games 2022 – Seema Punia (athletics), Eldhose Paul (athletics), Avinash Mukund Sable (athletics), Lakshya Sen (badminton), Prannoy HS (badminton), Amit (boxing), Nikhat Zareen (boxing), Bhakti Pradip Kulkarni (chess), R Praggnanandhaa (Chess), Deep Grace Ekka (Hockey), Shushila Devi (Judo), Sakshi Kumari (Kabaddi), Nayan Moni Saikia (Lawn Bowl), Sagar Kailas Ovhalkar (Mallakhamb), Elavenil Valarivan (Shooting), Omprakash Mitharval (Shooting ), Sreeja Akula (Table Tennis), Vikas Thakur (Weightlifting), Anshu (Wrestling), Sarita (Wrestling), Parveen (Wushu), Manasi Girishchandra Joshi (Parabadminton), Tarun Dhillon (Parabadminton), Swapnil Sanjay Patil (Para Swimming), Jerlin Anika J (deaf badminton). *Dronacharya Award for Outstanding Coaches in Sports and Games 2022 A). Regular category – Jiwanjot Singh Teja (archery), Mohammad Ali Qamar (boxing), Suma Siddharth Shirur (para-shooting), Sujeet Maan (wrestling). B). Lifetime category – Dinesh Jawahar Lad (cricket), Bimal Prafulla Ghosh (football), Raj Singh (wrestling) *Dhyan Chand Award for lifetime achievement in sports and games 2022 -Ashwini Akkunji C (Athletics), Dharamvir Singh (Hockey), BC Suresh (Kabaddi), Nir Bahadur Gurung (Para Athletics) * Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar 2022 – Identification and nurturing of up and coming and young talent (TransStadia Enterprises Private Limited), promotion of sports through corporate social responsibility (Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology), Sports for Development (Ladakh Ski & Snowboard Association) *Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy 2022: -Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar National Sports Awards are presented each year to recognize and reward excellence in sport. ‘Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award’ is presented for the spectacular and most outstanding achievement in sports by an athlete in the past four years. ‘Arjuna Award for Outstanding Achievement in Sports and Games’ is awarded for good performance over a period of the past four years and for demonstrating leadership ability, sportsmanship and sense of discipline. ‘Dronacharya Award for Outstanding Coaches in Sports and Games’ is presented to coaches who consistently perform outstanding and meritorious work and enable athletes to excel in international events. ‘Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement in Sports and Games’ is presented to honor athletes who have contributed to sports through their achievements and who continue to contribute to the promotion of sporting events after their retirement. ‘Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar’ is given to corporate entities (both in private and public sector), sports control councils, NGOs, including state and national level sports organizations, who have played a visible role in sports promotion and development. The overall best performing university in inter-university tournaments is awarded the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy. This year, for the first time, applications were only invited online and athletes/coaches/entities were allowed to submit an application themselves via a special portal. A large number of nominations have been received for these awards this year, which have been judged by the Selection Committee headed by Judge AM Khanwilkar, Retd. Judge, Supreme Court of India and composed of eminent sportsmen, persons experienced in sports journalism and sports administrators.

