Sports
Mizzou organizes SIUE on Tuesday evenings
The Missouri basketball team looks set to win its fourth game in a row to open the 2022-2023 season when it hosts SIU Edwardsville on Tuesday. The Tigers and Cougars meet at the Mizzou Arena with a tip at 7 p.m. on SEC Network+.
PROMOTIONS
The St. Louis Disc Dogs will perform at halftime of Tuesday’s game.
The first 700 students get free tacos on Taco Tuesday.
ABOUT THE TIGER
Missouri is 3-0 to open the 2022-23 campaign and gets its biggest win of the season with an 82-53 victory against Lindenwood Sunday.
Five Tigers record double-digit averages over the first three games, leading by 16.7 points Noah Carter.
Kobe Brown comes second to Mizzou with 13.7 points, while D’Me Hodge (12.3), Nick Honor (12.3) and Three million (10.3) follow.
Brown also leads MU with 7.7 rebounds per game, while Honor has a team-best 4.3 assists.
Mizzou averages 90.3 points per game while allowing 76.3.
ABOUT THE COUGARS
The Cougars are 1-1 in their first two games of the 2022-23 campaign, recording an 85-57 victory over Harris-Stowe, while falling to Purdue Fort Wayne, 81-76.
Five Cougars averaged in double digits with Damarco Minor leading the way with 16.0 points and 5.5 assists per game.
DeeJuan Pruitt is second with 13.5 points and first with 7.0 rebounds.
SIUE averages 80.5 points per game while allowing 69.0 on defense.
SERIES HISTORY
Mizzou and SIUE have met twice before, with the Tigers winning both at home.
Missouri earned a 50-point win in the first meeting in 2008-09, followed by a 14-point win in 2012-13.
TIGERS VS OVC
Missouri is 38-1 all-time against schools in the Ohio Valley Conference, including a 37-1 at Columbia.
The Tigers have won their last five meetings against OVC foes, including two of their three wins this season (97-91 against Southern Indiana and 82-53 at Lindenwood).
THREE TIMES AS BEAUTIFUL
The Tigers have started the season with three consecutive wins, one of the few times the team has accomplished this feat in recent times.
Missouri is 3-0 for the second time in the past nine seasons, having crossed the line in 2020-2021 with a 6-0 start.
HIGH SCORING ATTACK
The key to success so far for the Tigers has been a strong offensive start.
Missouri ranks first in the SEC and 29th nationally with 90.3 points per game.
In fact, Mizzou’s 271 points are the third most for the team in its history after three games and the most since the 1975–76 season.
MU has scored at least 80 points in a game three times this season, matching its total during regulation games from a season ago.
A HELPING HAND
The team’s ability to share the ball and find the open man led to a strong offensive start.
Missouri currently ranks 19th nationally with 21.3 assists per game.
The Tigers have made at least 20 assists in all three games and 24 in Sunday’s victory, their most in a single game, accumulating 26 against Northern Illinois during the 2010-11 campaign.
In fact, Missouri is the only national team to have more than 20 assists in all three games this year, while reaching the mark in three games in a row for the first time since 2011-2012.
MILESTONES OF 1,000 POINTS
The Tigers have some players on the verge of reaching a milestone.
Six Mizzou players are within 250 points of 1,000 for senior-led career Nick Honorwho is just 24 points shy.
In addition to Honor’s 976 career points, Noah Carter (926), Three million (895), Andre Gholston (839), Kobe Brown (837) and D’Me Hodge (790) are all approaching the milestone.
DEFENSIVE GEM
Missouri is also coming off its best defensive game of the young season.
The Tigers allowed only 53 points to the Lions on Sunday, 32 fewer than any other game.
Also, after the first two enemies shot over 48 percent, MU held the Lions to just 26.8 percent shooting.
Missouri now has a scoring defense of 76.3 with enemies making 41.7 percent of their attempts.
DEFENSIVE DISTURBANCE
A key to MU’s defensive success is forcing turnovers.
Mizzou has forced his three foes to 60 turnovers and ranks 36th nationally with 20.0 per game.
The Tigers also rank 44th in 11.3 steals per game with their 15 sweeps in Friday’s win against Penn, the most since they posted 15 against Colorado during the 2010-11 season.

