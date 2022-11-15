Sports
English star pulls out of IPL 2023 to focus on longer format | Cricket
England wicketkeeper batsman Sam Billings has shared a great announcement about his future in domestic cricket’s biggest extravaganza – the Indian Premier League (IPL). Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the 2022 edition of the IPL, England side Billings has decided to withdraw from the upcoming season of the money-rich league on Monday.
Billings cleared the air about his IPL future a day after Jos Buttler-led England were crowned T20 world champions in Australia. Billings took to Twitter on Monday to confirm he has opted to withdraw from the IPL 2023. Talking about making the difficult decision ahead of the T20 league mini-auction, the England wicketkeeper-batter claimed he wants to focus on the longer formats of the game.
ALSO READ: ‘Yeh jalti pe tel daalna… don’t do it’: Akram reacts during Shami-Akhtar episode
“I have made the difficult decision that I will not be participating in the next IPL @KKRiders. I want to focus on bigger format cricket with @kentcricket at the start of the English summer,” Billings said in his tweet. Thank you so much for the opportunity @kkriders! Loved every minute. A great franchise with some brilliant people. Hope to see you in the future, he added.
Billings was signed by two-time champion KKR for INR 2 crore at the mega auction of the money rich league. The 31-year-old played in eight games for the Iyer-led side last season. Billings was overlooked by the KKR think tank as the Kolkata-based franchise also started wicketkeepers Sheldon Jackson and Baba Indrajith in the league stage of the world’s richest T20 tournament.
With a batting frequency of 122.46 and an average of 24.14, Billings managed to score 169 points in 8 games for the Knight Riders last season. Led by white-ball maverick Iyer, Billings starrer Kolkata Knight Riders finished seventh on the ten-team IPL points table. Former champion KKR managed to win only six games from 14 league matches last season.
