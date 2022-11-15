Women’s tennis final at Dickies Arena considered a great success, WTA eyes return





The Women’s Tennis Association finals made a historic return to the United States and the WTA’s choice of Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena as the site proved to be popular and successful. The event had not been held in the United States since 2005, and it had never been held in Texas. But Dickies Arena’s ever-growing reputation was key to bringing it here and it sounds like it could be back sooner rather than later. We had a wonderful experience in Fort Worth and would like to express our sincere thanks and appreciation for all the support and hospitality we received from the City of Fort Worth, Visit Fort Worth and the Dickies Arena,” said WTA Chairman and CEO Steve Simon. “They were great hosts and the fans were incredibly enthusiastic and involved, which made for a great crowd to play for.” We will make our decision on the venue of the WTA Finals for next year in the coming months, he added, and based on what we experienced this year, Fort Worth is definitely a destination we would consider. – FWBP Digital Partners – Jason Sands, vice president of sports for Visit Fort Worth, said the eight-day event, which ended Nov. 7, had an estimated economic impact of more than $3 million for the Fort Worth community. But equally impressive, he said, was the national and international exposure the tournament brought to the city. “The WTA Finals were broadcast in 170 countries, giving the city a platform it had never had before to spread the Fort Worth brand,” he said. More than 35,000 people attended the event, with a large turnout over the weekend and for the singles and doubles championships on the final night, Sands said. “The WTA was extremely pleased with the turnout, and when you consider that this event had a lead time of about six weeks, when an event of this caliber generally takes about 18 months of planning, those numbers are even more impressive.” he said. – Advertisement –

Sands said the event was another reminder that Fort Worth is quickly building a reputation as a world-class sports destination. Earlier this year, Dickies Arena hosted two early rounds of NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament games featuring the tournament’s eventual finalists, champion Kansas and runner-up North Carolina. The venue has also hosted the NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships and the Professional Bull Riders World Finals. “Dickies Arena has been an absolute game changer for the city, and every high-profile event we host like this only raises our profile that much more,” said Sands. “To have the very best women’s tennis players in the world here in Fort Worth competing for a $5 million dollar purse has been huge for our city and we will continue to use this momentum to bring visitors here and make a positive impact on our local economy.” Sands said selecting Fort Worth for the event after not being in the US for more than a decade and a half is a testament to the city’s leadership. “From the mayor’s office and city leadership, our hospitality partners, Dickies Arena and beyond, everyone is pulling in the same direction to make events like the WTA Finals a success,” he said. “We have a great new arena and a city that offers an authentic experience like few others can match, but it is our collective team that sets us apart from the competition.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortworthbusiness.com/entertainment/womens-tennis-finals-at-dickies-arena-deemed-big-success-wta-eyes-return/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos