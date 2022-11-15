Sports
Semi-driver Victor Santos blamed himself for a bus crash in Warsaw, Indiana that injured 16 Saint Ignatius hockey players over the weekend
CHICAGO (WLS) — A man is facing felony charges after he drove into the bus of the Saint Ignatius College Prep junior varsity hockey team over the weekend, injuring 16 student players.
The accident happened Saturday night in Warsaw, Indiana, about 50 miles south of South Bend. The team was on their way to a hotel after participating in a tournament earlier in the day. Police said the semi swerved and was speeding around 8 p.m
Twenty-three student-athletes from the boys’ hockey team and two adult coaches were aboard a bus when police said a speeding and swerving semi-truck slammed into them. Of the 16 injured, three were in critical condition and two remain in hospital on Monday.
“We are thankful that they are no longer in critical condition,” said John Chandler, president of Saint Ignatius College Prep. “They are stable, but they will have challenges healing.”
Victor Santos, 58, the driver of the semi, has been charged with four counts of causing grievous bodily harm while driving a vehicle, and 22 counts of criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, Warsaw police said .
The bond is set at $75,000. Police said the 26 counts of the indictment “correspond to the 26 victims of this crime”.
Warsaw police said de Santos failed a sobriety test in the field. Police also said more charges were possible.
On Monday, Saint Ignatius held a special mass for the victims of the crash and for students in general.
“Obviously this is a very traumatic event, but I think it has shown a lot of good in the hockey community in general and our school community, everyone has just been so supportive of me,” said varsity hockey player Jack Rhyner.
St. Ignatius College Prep varsity hockey players walked into the school Monday morning with their jerseys on or in hand.
“I just want to show support for the team, support for my brothers and yes, just do everything I can to make those guys feel better and let them know I care about them and everybody cares about them,” said Jack Rhyner, college student and varsity hockey player.
“There are definitely tears. They’re worried about their teammates who are still in the hospital. That’s their primary concern,” said Spencer Montgomery, director of hockey. “The first emotion is really a shock. It’s an incredibly scary moment, especially for 14-17 year olds to go through that.”
While both students and faculty are still reeling from the crash, they are thankful for the outpouring of support, which poured in from all corners of the city, including the Chicago Blakhawks.
The Saint Ignatius varsity team will hit the ice again on Thursday. Charlie Reif, a junior whose younger brother was on the bus but escaped a serious injury, said they will play for the junior varsity team.
“Playing for all of them. Every shift, every practice, every game for the rest year and the next year when I’m a senior, just remember I’m playing for them,” he said.
Students were still in shock on Monday morning.
“I’m just going to pray that everyone makes a full recovery,” said student Natalie Olech. “I am very happy that we can come together as a school community.”
Meanwhile, there is a wave of support for the Catholic Jesuit school on the Near West Side. The old institution in Chicago will gather in prayer Monday afternoon.
“So this afternoon we invite our St. Ignatius community and the public to join us at our neighboring Church of the Holy Family, where we thank God for a situation that could have been much more tragic,” Chandler said.
Meanwhile, a St. Ignatius parent, who has also handled numerous cases of negligence in transportation as a lawyer, is providing legal advice and guidance to the families.
A parent of Saint Ignatius does what she can to help. Not only is she a mother of two St. Ignatius students, but she is also an attorney who has handled numerous truck negligence cases, serves as the Senate appointee of the “Move Over Task Force” and has testified before the House for stricter trucking laws.
Copyright 2022 WLS TV. All rights reserved.
|
Sources
2/ https://abc7chicago.com/st-ignatius-bus-accident-hockey-crash-college-prep/12451953/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collabor[email protected]
Recent Posts
- Semi-driver Victor Santos blamed himself for a bus crash in Warsaw, Indiana that injured 16 Saint Ignatius hockey players over the weekend
- How Google and Mandiant create synergies in cybersecurity
- Christina Applegate ‘married…with children’
- The View hosts divide fans after criticizing Kimberly Guilfoyles’ dress for Tiffany Trumps wedding: Maga’s funeral
- ‘Shaheen Afridi could have made a difference’: Imran Khan on Pakistan’s defeat in T20 World Cup final
- Anthony Albanese will meet China’s Xi Jinping today. Here’s what they’re likely to talk about
- Days of Our Lives actor John Aniston has died
- Kehl Fontenot signs letter of intent with Tech Golf Men’s Golf Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Women’s tennis final at Dickies Arena considered a great success, WTA eyes return
- Anthony Johnson: Who was Anthony “Rumble” Johnson? UFC’s ‘most feared puncher’ fighter dies
- Indonesian President Widodo at start of G20 summit in Bali – The New Indian Express
- Christina Applegate receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in her first public appearance after being diagnosed with MS