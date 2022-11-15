Semi-driver Victor Santos blamed himself for a bus crash in Warsaw, Indiana that injured 16 Saint Ignatius hockey players over the weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) — A man is facing felony charges after he drove into the bus of the Saint Ignatius College Prep junior varsity hockey team over the weekend, injuring 16 student players.

The accident happened Saturday night in Warsaw, Indiana, about 50 miles south of South Bend. The team was on their way to a hotel after participating in a tournament earlier in the day. Police said the semi swerved and was speeding around 8 p.m

Twenty-three student-athletes from the boys’ hockey team and two adult coaches were aboard a bus when police said a speeding and swerving semi-truck slammed into them. Of the 16 injured, three were in critical condition and two remain in hospital on Monday.

“We are thankful that they are no longer in critical condition,” said John Chandler, president of Saint Ignatius College Prep. “They are stable, but they will have challenges healing.”

Victor Santos, 58, the driver of the semi, has been charged with four counts of causing grievous bodily harm while driving a vehicle, and 22 counts of criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, Warsaw police said .

The bond is set at $75,000. Police said the 26 counts of the indictment “correspond to the 26 victims of this crime”.

Warsaw police said de Santos failed a sobriety test in the field. Police also said more charges were possible.

On Monday, Saint Ignatius held a special mass for the victims of the crash and for students in general.

“Obviously this is a very traumatic event, but I think it has shown a lot of good in the hockey community in general and our school community, everyone has just been so supportive of me,” said varsity hockey player Jack Rhyner.

St. Ignatius College Prep varsity hockey players walked into the school Monday morning with their jerseys on or in hand.

“I just want to show support for the team, support for my brothers and yes, just do everything I can to make those guys feel better and let them know I care about them and everybody cares about them,” said Jack Rhyner, college student and varsity hockey player.

“There are definitely tears. They’re worried about their teammates who are still in the hospital. That’s their primary concern,” said Spencer Montgomery, director of hockey. “The first emotion is really a shock. It’s an incredibly scary moment, especially for 14-17 year olds to go through that.”

While both students and faculty are still reeling from the crash, they are thankful for the outpouring of support, which poured in from all corners of the city, including the Chicago Blakhawks.

The Saint Ignatius varsity team will hit the ice again on Thursday. Charlie Reif, a junior whose younger brother was on the bus but escaped a serious injury, said they will play for the junior varsity team.

“Playing for all of them. Every shift, every practice, every game for the rest year and the next year when I’m a senior, just remember I’m playing for them,” he said.

Students were still in shock on Monday morning.

“I’m just going to pray that everyone makes a full recovery,” said student Natalie Olech. “I am very happy that we can come together as a school community.”

Meanwhile, there is a wave of support for the Catholic Jesuit school on the Near West Side. The old institution in Chicago will gather in prayer Monday afternoon.

“So this afternoon we invite our St. Ignatius community and the public to join us at our neighboring Church of the Holy Family, where we thank God for a situation that could have been much more tragic,” Chandler said.

Meanwhile, a St. Ignatius parent, who has also handled numerous cases of negligence in transportation as a lawyer, is providing legal advice and guidance to the families.

A parent of Saint Ignatius does what she can to help. Not only is she a mother of two St. Ignatius students, but she is also an attorney who has handled numerous truck negligence cases, serves as the Senate appointee of the “Move Over Task Force” and has testified before the House for stricter trucking laws.