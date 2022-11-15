Sports
Rothienorman teen represents Britain at World Transplant Games
A Rothienorman teenager has been selected to represent Britain at the World Transplant Games in Australia.
Eloise Lowrie (17) will travel to Perth next April to play badminton and table tennis.
It was a successful time for Eloise who won gold and silver at the British Transplant Games earlier this year.
Eloise’s mother Sarah said: “She will compete in badminton and table tennis, winning gold and silver at the British Transplant Games earlier this year.
Eloise received the biggest gift of all a new heart when she was just over a year old and has competed in the British Transplant Games for the most years since she was just 18 months old until last summer as part of the hearts and hearts of the great ormond street hospital lungs team.
“The Great Ormond Street Hospital is one of only two pediatric heart transplant units in the UK.
“Eloise wants to use this fantastic opportunity not only to honor her donor and their family for their truly amazing gift, but also to raise awareness of organ donation and the need for child and adult donors.
“It’s a very difficult subject to think about your wishes as an adult, but it’s even harder to think about what you would want to do if the worst happened to your child.
“If she can help people think and talk about their wishes, whatever they decide to do, that would be great.
“We can never thank her donor family enough for thinking about saving other children at the worst time of their lives.
“They’ve allowed us to have our daughter an extra 16 years to date. Perhaps helping others talk about their wishes can be a small way of showing our gratitude.”
Eloise must fund the trip which is estimated to cost 6,000 for her and an accompanying adult.
Anyone who wants to support her can do so online at www.justgiving.com/Eloise-wtg23
All money raised will go directly to Transplant Sport, which she will then only be able to access for direct game-related costs. The extra money will go to the charity Transplant Sport.
One of the biggest teams in the world will represent Great Britain and Northern Ireland at the World Transplant Games, which will be held from April 15-21.
The team has 150 transplant athletes, including 10 juniors, six donors and living donors, and more than 50 supporters.
Forty per cent of the team are new members and all transplant athletes have been selected following their success at this year’s Westfield Health British Transplant Games, which took place in Leeds, and the European Transplant Games, hosted in Oxford.
Athletes have all survived a heart, lung, kidney, pancreas, liver, small intestine or bone marrow transplant and come from all parts of the UK.
The World Transplant Games, in partnership with the Transplant Sport charity, usually take place every two years and are supported by the International Olympic Committee.
Due to the pandemic, the Games were last held in 2019 in Newcastle. The sporting event represents the largest organ donor awareness event in the world, with a week of 17 sports disciplines.
Team Great Britain and Northern Ireland (Team GB) joins more than 1,000 other transplant athletes and living donors from 60 countries around the world.
Team manager Lynne Holt said: We are excited to demonstrate the benefits of transplantation. We aim to surpass the gold medals won at the World Transplant Games 2019 in Newcastle and to win the trophy for the best team.
“These Games certainly deserve the same recognition as the Olympic and Paralympic Games.
It’s always a bit daunting to take part in the World Transplant Games, but with the help of those who have been before, along with the coaches, captains, management, medical and physio teams, the experience will be a rewarding one for all involved .
“All of these incredible people are Transplant Sport volunteers, and without them the Games would not be possible.
Selection for our team is just the beginning, it is a huge commitment of both time and money.
“The next five months will be busy for the athletes, keeping fit, training regularly in their sport, attending regular team practices, doing publicity and trying to raise the 4000 per person to get there.
“However, the opportunity to compete, celebrate life and thereby pay tribute to their donors is the goal.
Lynne added: Not only are these athletes ambassadors for organ donation, but they also represent the charity, Transplant Sport, which aims to raise awareness of organ donation here in the UK and globally.
“Part of this includes encouraging conversations with friends and family to discuss their wishes regarding organ donation and signing up for the Organ Donor Registry.
Dr. Paul Harden, CEO of Transplant Sport, said: “The Games are an important reminder of the importance of physical health and wellness and how organ donation brings the gift of life and opportunity to so many.”
