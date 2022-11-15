Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik, R Ashwin may retire from T20Is: Monty Panesar | Cricket news







Rohit Sharma-led India disappointingly signed off for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia and were hammered by Jos Buttler’s England in a 10-wicket semi-final defeat in Adelaide.

India fought 168/6, thanks to Hardik Pandya’s blistering 63 from 33 balls and Virat Kohli’s 50 from 40. But the Indian bowlers were sent to the cleaners by England openers Buttler (80*) and Alex Hales (86*), who went all out went ahead to overhaul India’s total with four overs remaining.

“India disappointed everyone (with the way they lost in the semi-finals), and I think there are some retirements coming,” Panesar said. Timesofindia.com in an exclusive interview.

“Let’s face it. India didn’t fight in the semis. It was a completely one sided affair. Indian bowling looked clueless in front of Buttler and Hales. You play the semis and you have to give a solid fight; 168 is not a small score.

“Rohit (Sharma), Dinesh Karthik and R Ashwin are the top names we could say goodbye to T20I cricket . The team management will definitely meet with these guys and ask them about their plans… It’s time these players make way for young players,” said Panesar. India captain Rohit is currently 35 and will be 37 by the time the 2024 T20 Cup arrives, and is highly unlikely to lead the side in the tournament.

“Virat is in great shape. He is the fittest of all Indian players. Age is just a number for Virat considering his super fitness. Maybe you will see him in T20 World Cup 2024. I don’t see Rohit participating in that tournament. , DK and Ashwin too (maybe not present). There could be more players (taking into account T20I’s retirement), but these three, I think, will leave T20Is and focus on Tests and ODIs,” said Panesar.

After the semi-final defeat, Rohit was left with tears in his eyes and was comforted by head coach Rahul Dravid in the dugout. However, Panesar is confident that Rohit will take India to the ODI World Cup title in 2023.

“India are a dominant side at home. They won the title in 2011. I think 2023 World Cup (ODI) is India’s. Rohit’s main focus now is 2023 World Cup and I am sure he will hand that trophy to India’s cabinet add.” Panesar signed off.

