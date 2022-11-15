Tennis, migraines and mental health

Since Serena Williams officially retired from professional tennis in August, she has been, as they say, booked up and busy. Not only does she work on Serena Ventures, her venture capital fund, but there’s also her clothing line, her jewelry line, attending the unveiling of her portrait at the National Portrait Gallery, and her collaboration with migraine drug Ubrelvy. Oh, and there’s also the full-time job tackling rumors about whether her retirement from tennis isn’t so official (more on that later).

Cosmopolitan met Serena via Zoom on the set of her new Ubrelvy commercial to ask about her relationship with tennis in the future, how she takes care of her mental health, and a certain secret cameo in a highly anticipated new movie.

You said that at an event recently you are not technically retired, so I have to ask, what does your relationship with professional tennis look like in the future? The world wants to know.

Yes, I don’t know. I’m not, I’m sure, I don’t know. I will always have a relationship with tennis, right? So I’m going to keep that open, to be honest.

I imagine it will be part of your life forever, right? It’s such a big part of who you are.

It is. It’s a big part of who I am. I love doing it. I like the competition. And you always like what you don’t have. So I miss it already.

Tell me about your journey with migraines. I’m actually a migraine sufferer myself, so I recognize it. What did you think was the right combination to manage them? I imagine it’s been quite a journey to find out.

When I was younger I always complained to my mother that I had a headache. I didn’t realize until I was in my twenties that they were actually migraine attacks. My number one symptom was sensitivity to light. So when my doctor prescribed Ubrelvy for me, it quickly brought me relief. I understand it varies from person to person, but I went from a really bad migraine to literally nothing and that was really exciting.

I find that when I go to the doctor I have trouble standing up for myself. Something about being in that office, you kind of freeze up. What advice would you have for women who may be struggling to assert themselves in the health space?

It’s very common. This sounds cliché, but you just have to take a deep breath and say: I can do this. Because when you advocate for yourself, you also advocate for other people. I was vocal with my doctor and it paid off. My doctor helped me when I told him what didn’t work.

It is also critical that you feel comfortable working with your healthcare provider. Walking into that office feels daunting. That’s okay, that’s normal. When the doctor comes to the office, all of a sudden it’s like I’m kind of freezing because I feel like, Oh my god, who am I to say anything to someone who has studied this and done this all his career? But it’s important because they haven’t been in your body all their lives. They just teach your body. You know your body best.

And if you decide to stand up for yourself and you come across a doctor who won’t help you, it’s probably a sign that you need another doctor.

Amen. You said it.

You have been very open about your health in the past. I’m thinking specifically the essay you wrote about your birthing experience with your daughter and I was wondering, why do you think it’s so important to be open and talk about this?

I have a unique platform that not everyone has, and I think it’s important to focus on that. Part of my next evolution is focusing more on my family and all my businesses and things like this, including Serena Ventures and my fashion line. It’s important to me to just talk about things that people are likely to be bothered by.



What else do you do to take care of yourself mentally? I know the word “self-care” is a bit played out at this point.

Yes, the word self-care gets played out, but it’s still super important. I just relax. I play video games with my daughter. She’s young and she loves it. Turns out I love it too.

I could just see it Glass onion and you have a very nice cameo that I won’t spoil for people. Can you tell me a bit about how you got into this movie?

They had originally written me into the script. They thought of me. And I was like, no way, cool. And they were like, wuh, would you like to do this? And I was like, why not? Secure. It will be fun. So I was very excited to shoot it. I couldn’t say anything about it for so long that I think I kind of forgot about it, but it was really fun. I’m glad it worked out. Obviously it’s a great movie. Janelle Monáe does a fantastic job. It’s also a great cast.