Blackhawks show support for St. Ignatius Prep hockey players injured in crash





CHICAGO The head coach of the Blackhawks is one of many in the Chicago area who has set his sights on the St. Ignatius College Prep junior varsity hockey team to start the week. Luke Richardson opened his press conference Monday morning by sending his best wishes to the 16 players of the squad who were injured in a bus accident in Warsaw, Indiana, on Saturday. Details on the bus crash of the St. Ignatius College Prep hockey team

“I first want to acknowledge the accident with the team of the St. Ignatius School. We share the rink with them and they are in our community and we just want to let them know that we are thinking of them and hopefully make a full recovery soon,” Richardson said at the United Center before the team hosts the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night. . According to police, the St. Ignatius team bus collided with a semi-trailer that swerved and was speeding before the crash. The bus ended up on its side and 16 players were injured, three of them seriously, but no fatalities. As someone who has been in the game for decades and has coached at a number of levels, bad luck hits for Richardson. In his commentary on Monday, he brought up the bus accident involving the Humboldt Broncos junior team in Saskatchewan, Canada on April 6, 2018. In that incident, 16 people were killed and 13 injured when their bus collided with a semi-trailer. “I know a few years ago in Humboldt the junior team was obviously hit hard with that in Canada a few years ago. It just reminds us how precious everything really is,” said Richardson. “Hockey is just a game and we are a tight-knit community. We support the good times, but especially the tough times like this, and show that we are part of the community and that we are there for them. It’s a fast-paced world at the moment, things happen quickly, especially on the road, so we all need to be aware of that.” Richardson was unaware of any formal efforts by the team to help the victims of the bus crash. The Blackhawks did release a statement on social media doing their best for the players after the accident on Sunday. “We send our thoughts and prayers to the Saint Ignatius College Prep hockey team, their coaches and their families after the team was involved in a serious bus accident last night. Please join us in keeping them in mind,” the team said in a statement.



