Sharath Kamal to receive Khel Ratna





Table tennis legend Achanta Sharath Kamal will receive this year’s Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, India’s highest sports honour, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports confirmed on Monday. The 40-year-old had a standout campaign at the Commonwealth Games this year, winning four medals in Birmingham. A total of 25 athletes have been nominated for the Arjuna Award this year. They include Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy, who were both part of India’s Thomas Cup winning squad, boxer Nikhat Zareen who won the gold medal in this year’s World Championship and Commonwealth Games, steeplechase runner Avinash Sable, chess grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa. Jiwanjot Singh Teja (Archery), Mohammad Ali Qamar (Boxing), Suma Siddharth Shirur (Para Shooting) and Sujeet Maan (Wrestling) are nominated for the Dronacharya Award in the regular category, while Dinesh Jawahar Lad (Cricket), Bimal Prafulla Ghosh (Soccer) and Raj Singh are recognized in the lifetime category. The award winners will receive their awards from President Droupadi Murmu at a specially organized event at Rashtrapati Bhavan on 30 November. Full list of prize winners: Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2022: Achanta Sharath Kamal. Arjuna Awards 2022: Seema Punia (athletics), Eldhose Paul (athletics), Avinash Mukund Sable (athletics), Lakshya Sen (badminton), HS Prannoy (badminton), Amit (boxing), Nikhat Zareen (boxing), Bhakti Pradip Kulkarni (chess), R Praggnanandhaa (Chess), Deep Grace Ekka (Hockey), Shushila Devi (Judo), Sakshi Kumari (Kabaddi), Nayan Moni Saikia (Lawn Bowl), Sagar Kailas Ovhalkar (Mallakhamb), Elavenil Valarivan (Shooting), Omprakash Mitharval (Shooting) , Sreeja Akula (table tennis), Vikas Thakur (weightlifting), Anshu (wrestling), Sarita (wrestling), Parveen (Wushu), Manasi Girishchandra Joshi (parabadminton), Tarun Dhillon (parabadminton), Swapnil Sanjay Patil (paraswimming), Jerlin Anika J (deaf badminton). Dronacharya Award for Outstanding Coaches: Jiwanjot Singh Teja (archery), Mohammad Ali Qamar (boxing), Suma Siddharth Shirur (para-shooting), Sujeet Maan (wrestling). Lifetime Category: Dinesh Jawahar Lad (cricket), Bimal Prafulla Ghosh (football), Raj Singh (wrestling). Dhyan Chand Award for lifetime achievement: Ashwini Akkunji C (Athletics), Dharamvir Singh (Hockey), BC Suresh (Kabaddi), Nir Bahadur Gurung (Para Athletics). Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar 2022: TransStadia Enterprises Private Limited, Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Ladakh Ski & Snowboard Association. Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy 2022: Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar.

