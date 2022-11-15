Sports
Divers from Utah visit Austin for Texas Diving Invitational
SALT LAKE CITY The first invitation of the year for the University of Utah diving team is almost here as the 2022 Texas Diving Invitational hosted by the University of Texas is scheduled to conclude Wednesday and Saturday at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin, Texas.
A year ago, the Utes traveled to Austin to compete in this game for the first time and after a challenging first day, the Utah divers finished the game with some excellent displays. Luke McDivitt achieved two top 10 finishes, including a third place on the platform and teammate Ben Smith was right behind him and snagged fourth. On the women’s side, Lizzy DeCecco posted a score of 264.00 in the 1m to place 10th, while Holly Wasman was just a few spots behind her in 13th. Waxman also posted Utah’s top score on the platform.
“We are very excited,” dive coach said Richard Martiner. “This is the first big game of the season and it’s hands down the best game of the regular season in terms of diving league quality. It’s a chance to compete against the best in the country. that’s similar to scoring at NCAAs. We’re really excited to see where we’re at and get started.”
The Utes will compete with some of the best programs in the country as the rest of the field includes Texas A&M, Stanford, Arizona, Notre Dame, LSU and Texas.
The list of events on the roll includes a team competition for both the men and women on Wednesday. Three divers per school per gender will compete, with each student-athlete completing two dives and at least two dives must be attempted from the 1m, 3m and platform. Each team must complete at least one dive of each category and the sum of the scores for all six dives will serve as the team score.
How to keep up
The Longhorn Network will be covering the event every day, with the first opportunity to tune in on Wednesday at 8pm MT. Fans can catch an hour of action starting at 4 p.m. Thursday, followed by a second hour of coverage starting at 5:30 p.m. the first opportunity to catch the Utes on Saturday is at 7 a.m
Last timeout
The final game for the Utes was at home to UNLV on November 4 and resulted in Utah’s first win of the year by a combined score of 389–206. The team’s divers played a prominent role in that triumph, winning all four events and posting one of their best performances to date in the 2022-23 season.
Included the list of personal bests for the Utes at the meet from Ben Smyth score of 327.23 in the 1m, good enough for first place. The best 1m score for women belonged to Holly Wasmanwith a grade of 297.38 and that was followed by a Kathryn Grantwho posted a personal best of 285.83, and Lexi Mills score of 270.08. All four grades counted as NCAA qualifying scores.
The Utes continued their strong showing in the 3m, where Lizzy DeCecco grade of 307.13 earned her first place. Another personal best by Grant, who achieved a 302.18, put her in second place and Waxman took third place with 289.05. The men’s 3m was again led by Smyth, who set another personal best of 355.20, with second and third going to teammates Luke McDivitt and Jenner Pennockrespectively.
Looking forward
The next event on Utah’s schedule is Princeton’s Big Al Invitational, taking place December 2-4 at the DeNunzio Pool in Princeton, NJ.
Follow the Utes!
For fans of Utah’s men’s/women’s swimming and diving programs, follow the Utes on Twitter (@UTAHswimdive), Instagram (@utahswimdive) and Facebook (@UtahUtesSwimDive).
