schedule, Australia vs England ODI series, dates, Moeen Ali, Michael Clarke, comment

Moeen Ali has labeled the cricket schedule atrocious with England’s T20 World Cup celebration cut short by the upcoming ODI series against Australia.

Just 72 hours will have passed since England’s World Cup victory when the Poms return to action on Thursday to face Australia in the first of three ODI matches.

Prior to the series, Ali told reporters that the scheduling is terrible and said it was getting harder and harder to maintain the same intensity for each game.

It’s been happening for a while, Ali said.

Playing a game in three days, that’s terrible. As a group we want to enjoy and celebrate and have that [time]because we put so much into it.

Since players now had to get used to it a bit, it’s hard to give 100 percent all the time when you play every two or three days.

Moeen Ali said the schedule is terrible. (Photo by Martin KEEP/AFP)

It was a similar message from head coach Matthew Mott, who described the rapid turnaround as less than ideal when speaking to reporters on Monday.

We must enjoy this victory, he said.

They don’t come by often, so it won’t hide the fact that we will enjoy this. Well, have a great day today, we had a great night last night.

We need to show up and make sure we put in a huge effort. For the white-ball team, we get through those three games and then there’s a long break, so that’s the time to let our hair down and enjoy it.

While understanding how difficult it will be to mentally and physically get up for the ODI series, former Australian test captain Michael Clarke also had a reality check for Ali.

If it played in the T20 World Cup and got on a plane the next day to go to the IPL, I don’t think you’d hear anyone whining, Clarke said.

Players can’t complain about the international schedule if they take the opportunity to play domestic cricket and for money franchises if you can get those six or eight weeks off. Then you’re as fresh as a daisy. Obviously I found that very difficult.

Of course, as someone who knows the rigors of the packed cricket schedule all too well, Clarke was certainly empathetic to how difficult it can be.

I know how busy it is, he said.

I know how hectic it is. Yes, it’s a mental challenge to travel the world for 10 months a year and feel like you’re playing or training or on a plane every day, there’s no question about that, it’s a full-time job.

But you do get breaks in your schedule and if you decide to take part in competitions like the IPL, especially for Australian players, that’s your chance to take a break. You choose to go and play that, whatever you feel, you can’t publicly complain about it. You’re not going to win that battle.

Australian skipper Pat Cummins has done just that, confirming on Tuesday morning that he had made the difficult decision to sit out next year’s Indian Premier League.

The international schedule is packed with Tests and ODIs for the next 12 months, so we will be taking some rest ahead of an Ashes series and a World Cup, he wrote on Twitter.