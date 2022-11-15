Nikhat Zareen receives Khel Ratna on November 30





Hyderabad: Boxing woman Nikhat Zareen and 24 other athletes will receive the Khel Ratna award on November 30. The country’s highest sporting honour, Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, is presented to table tennis legend Achanta Sharath Kamal. The award winners receive their awards from the president at a specially organized function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Nikhat Zareen, 24 others nominated for Arjuna award Besides Nikhat Zareen, athletes Eldhose Paul, Avinash Sable and others have been nominated for the Arjuna Award this year. Following is the full list of athletes nominated for the Arjuna award Seema Punia (athletics) Eldhose Paul (athletics) Avinash Mukund Sable (athletics) Lakshya Sen (Badminton) HS Prannoy (Badminton) Amit (boxing) Nikhat Zareen (boxing) Bhakti Pradip Kulkarni (chess) R Praggnanandhaa (chess) Deep Grace Ekka (hockey) Shushila Devi (judo) Sakshi Kumari (Kabaddi) Nayan Moni Saikia (Lawn Bowl) Sagar Kailas Ovhalkar (Mallakhamb) Elavenil Valarivan (shooting) Omprakash Mitharval (shooting) Sreeja Akula (table tennis) Vikas Thakur (weightlifting) Anshu (wrestling) Sarita (wrestling) Parveen (Wushu) Manasi Girishchandra Joshi (para badminton) Tarun Dhillon (para badminton) Swapnil Sanjay Patil (Para swimming) Jerlin Anika J (deaf badminton). Other awards Dronacharya Award for Outstanding Coaches Jiwanjot Singh Teja (Archery) Mohammad Ali Qamar (boxing) Suma Siddharth Shirur (para shooting) Sujeet Maan (wrestling) Dronacharya Award for Coaches (Lifetime) Dinesh Jawahar boy (cricket) Bimal Prafulla Ghosh (soccer) Raj Singh (wrestling) Dhyan Chand Award for lifetime achievement Ashwini Akkunji C (athletics) Dharamvir Singh (field hockey) B. C. Suresh (Kabaddi) Nir Bahadur Gurung (Para Athletics) Nikhat Zareen Nikhat Zareen, who won the gold medal for India in the women’s light flyweight up to 50 kg division at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, is now targeting a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The 26-year-old boxer hails from the city of Nizamabad, Telangana. She completed her education at Nirmala Hrudaya Girls High School. A few years ago, the Bank of India, based in AC Guards, Hyderabad, appointed her as a staff officer. Apart from a gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, the boxer won many other medals, including a silver medal at the 2014 World Youth Boxing Championships, a gold medal at the 2019 Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament, etc.

