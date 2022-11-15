Dancing again! Pirates make NCAA Tournament for second time in three seasons





South Orange, NJ Seton Hall men’s soccer has received a bid for the 2022 NCAA Men’s Soccer Tournament. The Pirates head north at 6:00 PM on Thursday, November 17 to take on New Hampshire in a first-round game. This will be Seton Hall’s 13the all-time appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The last time the Pirates were on the field was during the 2020 season, when the Pirates advanced to the quarterfinals. This marks the first time the Pirates have qualified twice in a three-season span since the 2001–05 program entered the tournament for five consecutive years. Seton Hall is 7-3-7 overall on the season and was the No. 2 seed in the BIG EAST Championships after going 4-1-5 in conference play. It was the Pirates’ best finish in the standings since 1991, and their most points in conference play since 2006. They have two victories against fellow tournament teams this season, and beat both Oregon State and Fairleigh Dickinson 1–0 earlier in the season. . The Hall enters the NCAA tournament led by a trio of conference performers. Luke Dahn (Kahl, Germany) and Quenzi Huerman (Vannes, France) both earned All-BIG EAST First Team honors. Dahn captained the backline and led a strong defensive effort all season, as the team has registered six shutouts this season. Huerman led the team with seven goals, four assists and 18 points, the most points in a season by a pirate since Andres Arcila in 2017. John Pex (Stephansposching, Germany) earned All-BIG EAST Third Team honors after three goals and three assists for nine points this season, all of which finished second for the club. Many of these pirates were on the 2020 team that made the program’s deepest run in the NCAA tournament since 1988. Of the 32 players on this year’s roster, 16 were also present during that spring 2021 run. Seven of those 16 started all three games, while Andrew Borg (Sliema, Malta) and J.P. Marine (Briarwood, NY) each scored goals during the run. This will be the first ever meeting between Seton Hall and New Hampshire. The Wildcats were ranked No. 22 in the nation in the final United Soccer Coaches Poll and had a season-high 14-4-0 record. UNH has won the America East Championship and will be playing for the sixth consecutive NCAA Tournament. The winner of Thursday’s game will advance to the second round to face No. 10 national seed FIU on Sunday, November 20. The Pirates are one of three teams from the BIG EAST to qualify for the tournament, along with Creighton and Georgetown.

