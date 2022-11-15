Sports
The Board of Control for Cricket in India – Time for renewal of T20 starts now
BCCI can learn from the English white-ball model
Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
PTI photo
|
Kolkata
|
Published 15.11.22, 03:53 AM
It is hard to imagine that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Mandarins will take swift and harsh measures to get its T20 team back on track after their ignominious exit in the World Cup semi-finals. But sweeping changes are the need of the hour.
Seven years ago, English cricket suffered an almost similar debacle in Adelaide when they lost to Bangladesh and failed to qualify for the quarter-finals of the 50-over World Cup. The England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) evaluation for the failed campaign claimed the scalp from managing director Paul Downtown and created a new position, director of cricket.
Andrew Strauss took over as top boss, a move seen as an attempt to overhaul English cricket. With clear planning and perfect execution, captain Eoin Morgan and coach Trevor Bayliss set to work to rebuild the team. Specialized players were assigned specific roles in the limited-overs format and the results are visible.
After winning the ODI World Cup at home four years later, they are now the undisputed white-ball champions, the Matthew Mott-Jos Buttler partnership completes the revolution with the T20 world title in Melbourne on Sunday.
While Morgan has been credited with the transformation, Buttler has made a mark in his own style. Focusing on long-term goals rather than short-term achievements has remained the limited captain’s single-minded mission.
An unsuccessful Jason Roy was dropped and Alex Hales, last season’s top scorer in the Big Bash for Sydney Thunder, was promptly recalled to the World Cup squad when Jonny Bairstow was injured. A Harry Brook or a Liam Livingstone was preferred to the more accomplished Joe Root, as their success rate was much higher. Supporting contest winners like Ben Stokes or Sam Curran or Adil Rashid and managing their workload have also been hallmarks of their triumph.
If the BCCI is to follow the ECB model, the process of rebuilding the team must begin now. The next T20 World Cup in the West Indies/USA will be held in June 2024. The choice of Hardik Pandya as the permanent captain of the T20 is only a matter of time, but the BCCI has not yet decided on a separate coach for the shortest format.
There have also been calls for the coaches’ roles to be split and the issue could be raised at the apex council meeting later this month. The formation of the Cricket Advisory Committee will also be prioritized as choosing the restructured selection panel will be its top priority.
There has been talk in the BCCI of including a Mahendra Singh Dhoni in some capacity with the T20 side to bring the expert skill for that fearless brand of cricket into ICC tournaments. Dhoni worked with the team during last year’s World Cup in the UAE, but that was in an interim role.
Dhoni is expected to retire after next year’s IPL and the BCCI is eager to put his experience and technical acumen to good use. The former captain could be asked to work with a specialist set of players as managing three formats proves too demanding for head coach Rahul Dravid.
Dhoni, who led India to three ICC titles, is well versed in the daredevil approach and could play a role like Strauss to perfection. Former England captain Michael Vaughan also believes the BCCI should swallow pride and look to England for inspiration.
The top council consists of former captain and former chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar, who was instrumental in tracking down talents like Dhoni during his tenure as head of BCCI’s now-defunct Talent Research Development Wing.
Vengsarkar’s views will be of great importance. Vengsarkar has been known to speak his mind and can vouch for extensive format changes. The process has to start now and gentle pedaling won’t help much as proven Down Under.
Kumble Tip: Invest in all-rounders
New Delhi: Former India captain and coach Anil Kumble has suggested that India should look at different squads in limited overs cricket and tests to do well in the international arena.
Absolutely, you need separate teams. You definitely need T20 specialists. I think what this England team has shown, and even Australia’s last (T20) World Cup champions, is that you have to invest in a lot of all-rounders. Look at the batting order, Kumble said ESPNcricinfo.
Today Liam Livingstone bats at No. 7. No other team has a No. 7 of Livingstone’s quality. (Marcus) Stoinis comes in at number 6 (for Australia). That’s the kind of team you need to build. That is something you should invest in.
Not sure if you need a different captain or a different coach. It all depends on which team you will choose and then choose how you want to build the support and leadership around it.
Written with input from PTI
|
Sources
2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/sports/cricket/time-for-t20-revamp-begins-now/cid/1898148
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US to open investigation into murder of Shireen Abu Akleh: Reports | Israelo-Palestinian conflict
- The Board of Control for Cricket in India – Time for renewal of T20 starts now
- Frans vs. Lisas Late Night Debate
- Report: Donald Trump would have demanded that his enemies be investigated by the IRS and they were!
- Ukraine armistice in sight Asia Times
- Hollywood pulls out the big holiday movie game
- SWAC is one of the first winners in men’s college basketball in 2022
- Dancing again! Pirates make NCAA Tournament for second time in three seasons
- Rajkummar Rao on Bollywood’s failure at the box office: ‘We didn’t make so many good movies last year’
- G-20 Summit: Prime Minister Modi calls the crisis of basic goods and the lack of financial capacity of the poor a double whammy
- Sheffield traffic: Swan nicknamed ‘Boris Swanson’ causes chaos on the A1(M) in South Yorkshire
- British government expresses concern over Korean Air-Asiana merger