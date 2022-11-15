The Board of Control for Cricket in India – Time for renewal of T20 starts now

Seven years ago, English cricket suffered an almost similar debacle in Adelaide when they lost to Bangladesh and failed to qualify for the quarter-finals of the 50-over World Cup. The England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) evaluation for the failed campaign claimed the scalp from managing director Paul Downtown and created a new position, director of cricket.

It is hard to imagine that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Mandarins will take swift and harsh measures to get its T20 team back on track after their ignominious exit in the World Cup semi-finals. But sweeping changes are the need of the hour.

Andrew Strauss took over as top boss, a move seen as an attempt to overhaul English cricket. With clear planning and perfect execution, captain Eoin Morgan and coach Trevor Bayliss set to work to rebuild the team. Specialized players were assigned specific roles in the limited-overs format and the results are visible.

After winning the ODI World Cup at home four years later, they are now the undisputed white-ball champions, the Matthew Mott-Jos Buttler partnership completes the revolution with the T20 world title in Melbourne on Sunday.

While Morgan has been credited with the transformation, Buttler has made a mark in his own style. Focusing on long-term goals rather than short-term achievements has remained the limited captain’s single-minded mission.

An unsuccessful Jason Roy was dropped and Alex Hales, last season’s top scorer in the Big Bash for Sydney Thunder, was promptly recalled to the World Cup squad when Jonny Bairstow was injured. A Harry Brook or a Liam Livingstone was preferred to the more accomplished Joe Root, as their success rate was much higher. Supporting contest winners like Ben Stokes or Sam Curran or Adil Rashid and managing their workload have also been hallmarks of their triumph.

If the BCCI is to follow the ECB model, the process of rebuilding the team must begin now. The next T20 World Cup in the West Indies/USA will be held in June 2024. The choice of Hardik Pandya as the permanent captain of the T20 is only a matter of time, but the BCCI has not yet decided on a separate coach for the shortest format.

There have also been calls for the coaches’ roles to be split and the issue could be raised at the apex council meeting later this month. The formation of the Cricket Advisory Committee will also be prioritized as choosing the restructured selection panel will be its top priority.

There has been talk in the BCCI of including a Mahendra Singh Dhoni in some capacity with the T20 side to bring the expert skill for that fearless brand of cricket into ICC tournaments. Dhoni worked with the team during last year’s World Cup in the UAE, but that was in an interim role.

Dhoni is expected to retire after next year’s IPL and the BCCI is eager to put his experience and technical acumen to good use. The former captain could be asked to work with a specialist set of players as managing three formats proves too demanding for head coach Rahul Dravid.

Dhoni, who led India to three ICC titles, is well versed in the daredevil approach and could play a role like Strauss to perfection. Former England captain Michael Vaughan also believes the BCCI should swallow pride and look to England for inspiration.

The top council consists of former captain and former chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar, who was instrumental in tracking down talents like Dhoni during his tenure as head of BCCI’s now-defunct Talent Research Development Wing.

Vengsarkar’s views will be of great importance. Vengsarkar has been known to speak his mind and can vouch for extensive format changes. The process has to start now and gentle pedaling won’t help much as proven Down Under.