Achanta Sharath Kamal receives the Khel Ratna Award; View the full list of winners

List of 2022 National Sports Awards winners: The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has announced the National Sports Awards 2022. The Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award has been presented to table tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal. On the other hand, Arjuna Awards are presented to 25 players including Nikhat Zareen, Seema Punia, Lakshya Sen, Deep Grace Ekka, Sushila Devi and Omprakash Mitharval.

Five coaches have been chosen for the Dronacharya Award in the regular category and three coaches in the Lifetime Category. The Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement in Sports and Games is presented to four athletes.

The 2022 National Sports Awards winners will receive their awards from the President at a specially organized event at Rashtrapati Bhavan on 30 November 2022.

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2022

S. No.

Athlete’s name

Discipline

1.

Shri Sharath Kamal Achanta

Table tennis

Arjuna Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Sports and Games 2022

S. No.

Athlete’s name

Discipline

1.

Miss Seema Punia

Athletics

2.

Shri Eldhose Paul

Athletics

3.

Shri Avinash Mukund Sable

Athletics

4.

Sri Laksya Sen

Badminton

5.

Shri Prannoy HS

Badminton

6.

Mr Amit

Boxing

7.

Mrs. Nikhat Zareen

Boxing

8.

Mrs. Bhakti Pradip Kulkarni

To play chess

9.

Shri R Praggnanandhaa

To play chess

10.

Mrs Deep Grace Ekka

Hockey

11.

Mrs. Shushila Devi

Judo

12.

Mrs. Sakshi Kumari

Kabaddi

13.

Mrs. Nayan Moni Saikia

Lawn Come

14.

Shri Sagar Kailas Ovhalkar

Mallakhamb

15.

Mrs. Elavenil Valarivan

shoot

16.

Mr. Omprakash Mitharval

shoot

17.

Mrs. Sreeja Akula

Table tennis

18.

Shri Vikas Thakur

weightlifting

19.

Mrs. Anshu

struggling

20.

Mrs Sarita

struggling

21.

Shri Parveen

Wushu

22.

Ms. Manasi Girishchandra Joshi

for badminton

23.

Shri Tarun Dhillon

for badminton

24.

Shri Swapnil Sanjay Patil

Para swimming

25.

Miss Jerlin Anika J

deaf badminton

Dronacharya Award for Outstanding Coaches in Sports and Games 2022

A. Regular category:

S. No.

Coach Name (S/Shri/Ms)

Discipline

1.

Shri Jiwanjot Singh Teja

archery

2.

Shri Muhammad Ali Qamar

Boxing

3.

Mrs Suma Siddharth Shirur

Para-shooting

4.

Shri Sujeet Maan

struggling

B. Lifetime Category:

S.No.

Coach Name (S/Shri/Ms)

Discipline

1.

Shri Dinesh Jawahar boy

Cricket

2.

Shri Bimal Prafulla Ghosh

American football

3.

Shree Raj Singh

struggling

Dhyan Chand Award for lifetime achievement in sports and games 2022

S. No.

Athlete’s name

Discipline

1.

Mrs Ashwini Akkunji C.

Athletics

2.

Sri Dharamvir Singh

Hockey

3.

Shri BC Suresh

Kabaddi

4.

Shri Nir Bahadur Gurung

Para Athletics

Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar 2022

S. No.

Category

Entity recommended for RashtriyaKhel Protsahan Puruskar, 2022

1.

Identification and nurturing of up-and-coming and young talent

Transstadia Enterprises Private Limited

2.

Encouraging sports through Corporate Social Responsibility

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology

3.

Sport for development

Ladakh Ski and Snowboard Association

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy 2022

Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar

National Sports Awards 2022: Key points

1. The Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award is presented for the athlete’s most spectacular and outstanding achievement in the past four years.

2. Arjuna Award is presented for outstanding achievement in the past four years. It also recognizes the qualities of leadership, sportsmanship and a sense of discipline.

3. The Dronacharya Award is given to the coaches for consistently doing excellent and meritorious work.

4. Dhyanchand Award for Lifetime Achievement is given in honor of the athletes who have contributed to the sport through their achievements.

5. Rashtriya Khel Ratna Puraskar is given to corporate entities, Sports Control Boards, NGOs including national and state level sports organizations.

6. Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Trophy is given to the top performing university in inter-university tournaments.

About National Sports Awards

National Sports Awards is a collective name given to the 6 Sports Awards of the Republic of India. It is awarded annually by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The awards are presented by the President of India at the same ceremony at the Presidential Palace.

