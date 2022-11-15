Achanta Sharath Kamal receives the Khel Ratna Award; View the full list of winners





List of 2022 National Sports Awards winners: The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has announced the National Sports Awards 2022. The Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award has been presented to table tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal. On the other hand, Arjuna Awards are presented to 25 players including Nikhat Zareen, Seema Punia, Lakshya Sen, Deep Grace Ekka, Sushila Devi and Omprakash Mitharval. Five coaches have been chosen for the Dronacharya Award in the regular category and three coaches in the Lifetime Category. The Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement in Sports and Games is presented to four athletes. The 2022 National Sports Awards winners will receive their awards from the President at a specially organized event at Rashtrapati Bhavan on 30 November 2022. President Droupadi Murmu will present the National Sports Awards on November 30. Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award will be given to Sharath Kamal Achanta. 25 athletes receive Arjuna Awards for outstanding achievements in sports: Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports pic.twitter.com/r7Vj1zJNST ANNI (@ANI)

November 14, 2022 Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2022 S. No. Athlete’s name Discipline 1. Shri Sharath Kamal Achanta Table tennis Arjuna Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Sports and Games 2022 S. No. Athlete’s name Discipline 1. Miss Seema Punia Athletics 2. Shri Eldhose Paul Athletics 3. Shri Avinash Mukund Sable Athletics 4. Sri Laksya Sen Badminton 5. Shri Prannoy HS Badminton 6. Mr Amit Boxing 7. Mrs. Nikhat Zareen Boxing 8. Mrs. Bhakti Pradip Kulkarni To play chess 9. Shri R Praggnanandhaa To play chess 10. Mrs Deep Grace Ekka Hockey 11. Mrs. Shushila Devi Judo 12. Mrs. Sakshi Kumari Kabaddi 13. Mrs. Nayan Moni Saikia Lawn Come 14. Shri Sagar Kailas Ovhalkar Mallakhamb 15. Mrs. Elavenil Valarivan shoot 16. Mr. Omprakash Mitharval shoot 17. Mrs. Sreeja Akula Table tennis 18. Shri Vikas Thakur weightlifting 19. Mrs. Anshu struggling 20. Mrs Sarita struggling 21. Shri Parveen Wushu 22. Ms. Manasi Girishchandra Joshi for badminton 23. Shri Tarun Dhillon for badminton 24. Shri Swapnil Sanjay Patil Para swimming 25. Miss Jerlin Anika J deaf badminton Dronacharya Award for Outstanding Coaches in Sports and Games 2022 A. Regular category: S. No. Coach Name (S/Shri/Ms) Discipline 1. Shri Jiwanjot Singh Teja archery 2. Shri Muhammad Ali Qamar Boxing 3. Mrs Suma Siddharth Shirur Para-shooting 4. Shri Sujeet Maan struggling B. Lifetime Category: S.No. Coach Name (S/Shri/Ms) Discipline 1. Shri Dinesh Jawahar boy Cricket 2. Shri Bimal Prafulla Ghosh American football 3. Shree Raj Singh struggling Dhyan Chand Award for lifetime achievement in sports and games 2022 S. No. Athlete’s name Discipline 1. Mrs Ashwini Akkunji C. Athletics 2. Sri Dharamvir Singh Hockey 3. Shri BC Suresh Kabaddi 4. Shri Nir Bahadur Gurung Para Athletics Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar 2022 S. No. Category Entity recommended for RashtriyaKhel Protsahan Puruskar, 2022 1. Identification and nurturing of up-and-coming and young talent Transstadia Enterprises Private Limited 2. Encouraging sports through Corporate Social Responsibility Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology 3. Sport for development Ladakh Ski and Snowboard Association Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy 2022 Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar National Sports Awards 2022: Key points 1. The Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award is presented for the athlete’s most spectacular and outstanding achievement in the past four years. 2. Arjuna Award is presented for outstanding achievement in the past four years. It also recognizes the qualities of leadership, sportsmanship and a sense of discipline. 3. The Dronacharya Award is given to the coaches for consistently doing excellent and meritorious work. 4. Dhyanchand Award for Lifetime Achievement is given in honor of the athletes who have contributed to the sport through their achievements. 5. Rashtriya Khel Ratna Puraskar is given to corporate entities, Sports Control Boards, NGOs including national and state level sports organizations. 6. Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Trophy is given to the top performing university in inter-university tournaments. About National Sports Awards National Sports Awards is a collective name given to the 6 Sports Awards of the Republic of India. It is awarded annually by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The awards are presented by the President of India at the same ceremony at the Presidential Palace. Natasa Pirc Musar elected Slovenia’s first female president

