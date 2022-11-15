Game Notes: Pittsburgh – Duke University

DURHAM Duke wraps up its regular season schedule when it travels to Pittsburgh on Saturday.

The kick-off will take place at 12:00 and the match will be broadcast live on ACC Network.

Pittsburgh leads the all-time series between the two schools, 16-9. In the final meeting on November 6, 2021, the Blue Devils dropped a 54-29 decision to the Panthers at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. Duke’s last win over Pittsburgh was on November 1, 2014, at quarterback Thomas Sirk was pushed into the end zone from five yards out in the second overtime to lift Duke to a 51–48 win.

After leading Duke to his seventh win of the season, head coach Mike Elko is the first head coach on the program to lead the Blue Devils to seven wins in their first season in charge since then Fred Goldsmith in 1994 (8-4).

Duke has logged more than 200 rushing yards six times this year and ranks second in the ACC and 20th nationally with 203.80 ground yards per game.

Saturday’s ACCN broadcast will feature Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich and Lericia Harris. The game can also be heard on LEARFIELD’s Blue Devil Sports Network via the Varsity app or goduke.com.

Sophomore quarterback this season Riley Leonard is 178-of-278 (.640) passing for 2,113 yards with 13 touchdowns and has 100 rushes for 625 yards with 10 scores. For that effort, he ranks third in the ACC in total offense (273.80), behind North Carolina’s Drake Maye (399.60) and Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman (309.78). In addition, he is the only player in the ACC with more than 10 rushing and 10-plus passing scores, making him only the second player in Duke history to have more than 10 rushing and 10-plus passing scores in a single season (Brandon connects2013).

Duke and Florida State are the only two teams in the ACC to average over 200.00 rushing and passing yards per game on the season.

Redshirt senior linebacker for the fourth time this season and for the second consecutive appearance Shaka Heyward led the Blue Devils in tackles with nine stops against Virginia Tech. The Dacula, Georgia native has 321 career tackles on his ledger, placing him 19th in the program’s history. He is nine tackles away from breaking into Duke’s top 15 in the category.

After finishing the 2021 season last in the ACC and tied for 108th nationally in revenue margin, the Blue Devils are first in the league and second nationally this season in the category with +1.40 revenue per game . They follow Southern California (+1.70). Duke is the first in the country with 15 fumbles per year.

TOTAL SCORING

The Blue Devils rank fifth and sixth in the ACC in scoring on offense and defense, respectively. Duke averages 33.7 points per game, while the defense allows only 21.5 points per game. Just a year ago, the Blue Devils were ranked 102nd and 127th nationally in offense and defense. This year Duke is 33rd and 35th respectively.

MARGIN OF DEFEAT

Duke has three losses this year with a total of 14 points. Of the eight Power 5 schools with three losses, the Blue Devils’ 14-point margin is the lowest. Duke is followed by Florida State (18), Notre Dame (18), Illinois (18), and Kansas State (24).

BACK-TO-BACK ROAD PROFIT

The Blue Devils have strung together back-to-back road wins, marking the first time since 2019 when they recorded consecutive wins over Middle Tennessee and Virginia Tech. The consecutive road wins are also the most in league games since beating Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh and Syracuse in 2014.

TOTAL TOUCHDOWNS

In 10 games, the Blue Devils have recorded a total of 43 touchdowns, ranking fourth in the conference. That total is the most since Duke recorded 51 in 2018. Duke’s 40 offensive touchdowns are also the highest since 2018, when it recorded 50.

2,000×2

After crossing the 2,000 rushing and passing yard mark against Virginia Tech, the 2022 Blue Devils became the eighth team in program history to record 2,000 rushing and passing yards in the same season (2003, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2021, and 2022).

QB1

Duke charted sophomores Riley Leonard his starting quarterback in early 2022. During his Blue Devil tenure, Leonard has seen action in 17 career games and completed 215 of 340 (.632) pass attempts for 2,494 yards with 14 touchdowns and six interceptions, while rushing 147 times for 798 yards (5.42) and 12 scores.

Against Virginia Tech, Leonard became the first Duke quarterback since then Quentin Harris in 2019 to rush for more than 500 and throw for more than 2,000 yards in a single season. Only three other players in the program’s history have achieved that feat (Thomas Sirk2015; daniel jones, 2017 and Harris, 2019). Leonard currently has 10 rushing scores on the year, which is the most in a single season by a Duke quarterback since then Brandon connects set Duke’s record with 14 in 2013.

KEEPING POSSESSION

The Blue Devils rank third in the ACC in possession time, averaging 32:13 minutes per game. So far this season, Duke has completed one nine-minute ride, three seven-minute rides and two six-minute rides.

ENABLE THE BAGS

In Duke’s last four games, it has recorded 16 of its 26 total sacks on the year. The Blue Devils currently rank seventh in the ACC in sacks and compiled a season-best six against Miami on October 22. Sophomore DB Brandon Johnson leads the team in 5.5 sacks per year after recording 2.0 against Virginia Tech in Duke’s final appearance.

Johnson is 0.5 sacks away from a single season break into Duke’s top-15. He would also be the only defensive back on the list.

LIMIT THE SCORING

In 2021, the Blue Devils finished last in the ACC in scoring defense (39.8) and 127th nationally. This season, they rank sixth in the ACC and 35th nationally in scoring defense, limiting their opponents to just 21.5 points per game.

After allowing a touchdown in the first quarter on their final outing, Duke held Virginia Tech scoreless for the final three frames, marking its best defensive outing since knocking Temple out 30–0 in the opener.

It was also Duke’s best defensive performance in ACC play since holding Boston College to seven points in a 9–7 home win on October 3, 2015. In the past 20 years, Duke has only held an ACC opponent to seven or fewer points. on three occasions (vs. Virginia Tech, 2022; vs. Boston College, 2015; vs. Virginia, 2008).

FOURTH DEFENSE

The Blue Devil’s fourth down defense has limited opponents to just 9-of-20 conversions for a percentage of .450. That figure ranks fifth in the league, up from their 0.692 percent in 2021 (9-of-13).

Most recently, the Duke defense held Virginia Tech’s offense from the red zone, 0-of-2 on conversions in fourth and 4-of-12 in third.

NET POINTS

After 10 games in 2022, the Blue Devils are third in the ACC in net punting with a score of 40.42.

