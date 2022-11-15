Sports
Meet the Australian mastermind behind England’s T20 Cricket World Cup winner Matthew Mott
When Matthew Mott coached England to the T20 World Cup title at the MCG on Sunday night, it wasn’t his first cup win and not even his first this year.
The nuggety 49-year-old Queensland native was chosen to lead England’s limited overs teams in May this year, just weeks after coaching the all-conquering Aussie women’s team to a 50-over World Cup title.
A tenacious first drop in a 66-match Sheffield Shield career, including seven centuries for Queensland and Victoria, Mott transitioned seamlessly into coaching; praised for the way he interacted with players and pioneered different approaches to the game.
A cheering Matthew Mott (centre) celebrates with England players and fans after winning the T20 World Cup final against Pakistan on Sunday night
During seven years at the helm of the Aussie women’s, Mott won two T20 World Cup titles, three Ashes series, one ODI World Cup and two ICC Women’s Championships, but he just wanted to enjoy Sunday’s victory rather than put on performance. to compare.
“It’s very special,” he said after England’s victory.
“You never like to compare them, they’re all equally fun and great, but I’m really going to enjoy tonight with the boys.”
After a stifling bowling performance limited Pakistan to just 137, the ultimate big game player, Ben Stokes, then unnervedly led England to victory and skipper Jos Buttler said after the match that this was just the beginning.
England skipper Jos Buttler (left) says much more success lies ahead for England in white ball cricket with Mott (right) at the helm
“With Matthew Mott, we can hopefully shape the next era of English white-ball cricket,” he told reporters from the MCG.
“We are still reaping the benefits of (former captain) Eoin Morgan’s tenure and the changes that have taken place in the game of white ball in England.
“We’re at the very back of that wave, but there’s also a bit of a new direction.”
Mott joyfully celebrated his attacks on the hallowed MCG turf in front of just over 80,000 fans, two years after more than 86,000 watched the Aussie women win the 2020 T20 World Cup.
Matthew Mott (right) celebrates with Aussie legend Michael Hussey after the pair were part of the coaching team that led England to victory on Sunday night
In a crushing blow to home fans after Pat Cummins’ men failed to make the semi-finals, Mott wasn’t even the only Aussie to pull the strings of the victorious England side.
Baggy Green legend Michael Hussey was the batting coach, while former Australian bowling coach David Saker, who stepped down in 2019 despite huge success, led the quicks.
After being criticized by both current players and top pundits for being too rigid and cautious with his tactics as Australia bombed out of the 50-over World Cup 2017, Mott listened, with the women barely putting a foot wrong and playing fearless cricket ever since. .
It’s an approach he’s implemented with immediate success on the male English white ball sides.
Matthew Mott celebrates with Aussie skipper Meg Lanning after winning the Women’s ODI Cricket World Cup in April just weeks before heading to England
Mott helmed Australia’s all-conquering women’s side from 2015 to 2022, winning three World Cups in that time
The fearless mindset is easy in theory, but getting players to buy in is where the real magic lies with Mott.
The affable Aussie is just as comfortable with a beer in hand interacting with players as he is hosting internet sessions – but crucially, he enjoys the respect of players who enjoy playing for him.
That enabled him to remember Alex Hales, who has spent three years in international purgatory after a string off the field, including testing positive for recreational drugs twice and the now-infamous street brawl with Stokes.
Former skipper Eoin Morgan had said at the time that Hales had lost ‘the trust’ of the England team, so the fact that Mott was able to seamlessly integrate him back into the squad is a great achievement.
Alex Hales, photographed making his match-winning semi-final knockout, was sidelined by Mott after three years in the wilderness and was pivotal in the title win.
Hales’ fearless approach at the top of the league table was crucial to England’s title, with the right-hander named in the team of the tournament after scoring 212 points with a strike rate of 147.
His unbeaten 86 from 47 deliveries in the semi-final against India was also crucial to the side progressing to the final, so the selection has proved to be a masterstroke by Mott; along with confidence in Sam Curran and Ben Stoke despite their patchy form ahead of the tournament.
A typically humble Mott said ahead of the final that he was just happy to be lucky enough to captain such talented players.
“During your coaching journey you learn from a lot of other people and you reflect a lot,” he told SEN Radio in the run-up to the final.
Cheering England players celebrate at the MCG on Sunday night after winning the World Cup
Being in the right place at the right time is a good strategy.
“I’ve worked with some outstanding players in my time with the Australian women’s team, and this is an incredible generation of white ball cricketers here at England,” said Mott.
Mott and the new T20 World Cup champions will not rest on their laurels.
A three-match ODI series against the Aussies kicks off at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, before moving on to 50-over cricket for a three-match series against the Proteas in South Africa in January.
|
