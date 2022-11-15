Three Things We Learned: Washington Football vs. Oregon

1. Old School vs. New School

When Oregon played UCLA earlier this season it was clear that Dan Lanning and Chip Kelly coached several games. Oregon went for a surprise outside kick and converted multiple 4ths and shorts from well within their own territory. Lanning knew Oregon’s defense wasn’t good and UCLA’s offense was, and so the game would likely come down to who had the most possessions rather than field position. It paid off and the Ducks won.

On Saturday night, Lanning coached in the same aggressive, borderline reckless style. On a 4th-and-2 before halftime, he called a QB sneak that paid off in a field goal attempt (it ended up being no good) when the risk was almost free 3 points to Washington. He attempted another surprise outside kick that didn’t pay off and short fielded UW on a field goal. Finally, he went for it in the dying minutes on 4th-and-1 well within his own territory and was held back allowing Washington to kick the game-winning field goal.

Kalen DeBoer, on the other hand, didn’t resemble his aggressive self in this game and instead played it much more conservatively. Washington passed on 4th and 1st and 4th and 4 tries in the red zone to kick short field goals and get out to a small early lead. He also refused to go for it on 4th and 1st far within UW’s own territory. It was very clear that DeBoer was much more willing to take guaranteed points and eventually pulled it off with a win.

That doesn’t mean analytics are stupid. If Washington had gone for it both times in 4th place in the first half and got away with a touchdown once, that’s a net 7 points to 6. It should also be noted that it seemed like there was a chance that UW could go with a fake went on the first try for Peyton Henry’s false start since Dylan Morris was holder. That would also explain why there was seemingly confusion when the offside on Oregon cut it down to a potential 4th and 1. A fake field goal doesn’t work if you take a field goal off the board to replay it.

However, let’s say Oregon doesn’t fumble it at the door and instead ends up with a touchdown and the Huskies lose by 4 or fewer points. I’m sure I’d blame DeBoer’s conservative coaching as a major reason for the loss. Oregon played like the team on the road trying to get upset, while DeBoer played like he had a team he knew was superior. On Saturday night, DeBoer’s approach worked and we’ll see how it affects his decision-making going forward.

2. Dems the breaks

When Washington lost in Tempe earlier this season, it seemed like everything went against them on the road. Michael Penix Jr. got a ball off the back of an offensive lineman’s helmet, straight up into the air, and fell into the arms of an ASU defenseman for a pick-six. On a potential game tie, a shotgun snap went over Penix’s head, losing 30 yards. If the Huskies beat Oregon, they would have to take some breaks that road teams don’t normally get.

Sure enough, the breaks came.

On 3rd-and-1 inside the 5-yard line, Oregon ran a swinging gate formation, got back together and rushed for the snap. The fumble was recovered by the Huskies on their own 1-yard line to stop a certain scoring drive.

Washington handled a surprise onside kick attempt where only one UW player had a shot at the ball, and it was reeled in without a hitch.

Just before the break, Michael Penix Jr. a pass to Jalen McMillan that was more or less intercepted by Christian Gonzalez before McMillan ripped him from his arms to the ground. Washington rushed and played a game before the replay could stop and review after being ruled a catch on the field. I have no idea what replay would have done to it, but that could easily have been judged as a choice by the umpire at this point on an eventual field goal.

Oregon missed a 54-yard field goal at the half. Definitely a long try for a college kicker, but it seems opponents always make their long tries against the Dawgs.

On the final drive, Jaivion Green had an off-field hit in midfield that went uncalled with 14 seconds left, which would have moved Oregon to 35.

In the end, Troy Franklin went out of bounds with a single toe before catching the ball on the second to last run of the game. The officials ruled that he was not pushed out despite some contact and that he stepped out of bounds. Neither were guaranteed calls from the ref. It looked like Franklin landed in bounds with both knees so there was no time for Oregon to get their field goal unit on the field and at best they would have played one more game out of 23 but I certainly give the prefer the result that happened.

That’s not to say the Huskies didn’t have their share of things against them. Cam Davis slipped on a kickoff that led UW to start on their own 1. Penix threw an interception on the 1st and a goal on the 1. There were other moments as well. But in the end I think the bounces were net positive and that was the difference in an incredibly close game. Washington hasn’t won a game like this in a long time, but on Saturday night the stars aligned.

3. Tackling dummies

It is clear that the Huskies are happy with the win, but it must be acknowledged that the defense worked for the vast majority of this game. Oregon finished with nearly 600 total yards of offense, including an embarrassing UW 312 on the ground. The Ducks’ running back duo of Bucky Irving and Noah Whittington combined for 251 yards on 39 carries (6.4 YPC). However, it was mainly Irving who destroyed the Dawgs defense.

Irving finished the game with an amazing 12 missed tackles forced to just 19 carries. Washington’s run for perspective forced only 3 missed tackles on 20 carries. Time and time again the first man tried to straighten Irving and got away with a miss and usually without even slowing him down. In the end, Husky defenders missed a total of 19 tackles per Pro Football Focus chart. Unsurprisingly, that was a high season for Washington’s defense. Although it may surprise you that the previous high of 18 was against Kent State in the season opener.

The worst came from two players: S Asa Turner and LB Kris Moll. Each missed 4 tackles each and Moll in particular struggled with his misses on just 36 total snaps. The other safety Alex Cook and corner Mishael Powell also had several missed tackles and Irving seemingly never went down on the first try when he got the ball on the rim with some wiggle room.

We’re at a point in the season where this isn’t going to magically improve. However, it seems that the two most important items on the off-season defensive checklist are improving tackle, particularly on safety, and building depth in the corner. Jordan Perryman injured his shoulder on Oregon’s first drive and Davon Banks was out with an injury (alongside Julius Irvin who is already out for the season). That essentially represents UW’s 1st, 3rd and 4th string angles which are all unavailable for most of this game. In the end, it worked somewhat in UW’s favor that Oregon achieved so much success on the ground because it shortened the game while mostly keeping the Ducks from picking a very depleted secondary. There is another version of this game where instead of a 20 play, 18 run drive, Oregon completes more than 40 yard passes all day and the score is in the high 40’s or 50’s.