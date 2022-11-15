Novak Djokovic makes fast start in Turin | ATP tour



Novak Djokovic began his quest for a record-tying sixth Nitto ATP Finals title Monday when he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 7-6(4) to end the Greek’s chances at the Pepperstone ATP rankings at the end of the year. Fans were dazzled by the electric light show in the Pala Alpitour prior to the game. Djokovic then took center stage and put in a brutal performance to advance to 1-0 in Red Group. The Serb quickly found his range in Turin and broke in the first game to take control early on. The seventh seed pulled Tsitsipas across the field with his precise groundstrokes as he made a series of stunning passes and displayed great agility to triumph after an hour and 37 minutes. “The first game was very important to break his serve,” said Djokovic. “Starting with a service break is of course a huge confidence boost and also a relief as we both knew it was going to be an exciting game.” Djokovic now leads Tsitsipas 10-2 in their ATP Head2Head series, having beaten the 24-year-old en route to the title in Astana and the final in Paris last month. “We’ve played some really good games against each other in the last few tournaments,” said Djokovic. “It was very important to start well. I held my serve well throughout the game. I played a great tiebreak, very solid all the way.”

--> The 35-year-old has won 14 of his past 15 matches and showed his match sharpness to beat the Greek again, saving the only break point to improve to 42-17 at the Nitto ATP Finals. Djokovic was at his best on his forehand, scoring a forehand score of 9.6. This season, a forehand score of 9.5 or higher has been achieved in only 0.5 percent of games. Djokovic, who lifted last Brad Drewett Trophy in 2015, aims to equal Roger Federer’s record of six wins at the tournament, which is being held in Turin for the second time. The former world No. 1 also plays Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev in the round-robin stage, with Rublev defeating Medvedev earlier on Monday. Tsitsipas has racked up 60 Tour-leading wins this season and sought to finish the season as the year-end No. 1 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings. However, his chances of finishing 2022 on top of the tennis mountain are now over. The Greek, who took the crown at the 2019 year-end event, had to take the title as undefeated champion. Carlos Alcaraz will end the season as the world number 1 if Nadal does not lift the trophy in Turin.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/djokovic-tsitsipas-turin-2022-monday The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos