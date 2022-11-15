Former head men’s hockey coach Joe Marsh inducted into Legends of Appleton





Pride for the Skating Saints was in full effect during Legends of Appleton Weekend 2022, as Charles W. Appleton II Head Mens Hockey Coach Joe Marsh P03, 06 was honored as an inductee and both the men’s and women’s teams scored impressive home wins.

At the November 5 induction ceremony at Appleton Arena in front of hundreds of Laurentians, including former members of the Skating Saints and North Country community, President Kathryn A. Morris and the Board of Directors of the Hockey Alumni Association recognized Marsh for his many contributions to the sport, as well as his leadership within and loyalty to the Laurentian and North Country communities. The Legends of Appleton award invites us to pause as a Laurentian community, to celebrate and honor the most accomplished and respected players, coaches and alumni who have built the Saints hockey tradition and made an impact on the hockey world, said President Morris. Tonight I look forward to adding one name to that list of legends: Coach Joe Marsh. The dedication of the men’s Joe Marsh Hockey Team Suite was celebrated earlier in the day. The newly renovated space for student-athletes and coaching staff was made possible through the generosity of alumni, parents and friends. The celebratory afternoon also included a game day concert and tailgate featuring country music artist Blaine Holcomb 14, who performed to a huge crowd at North Country Field. (From left) Tom O’Connor 75, P12, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Hockey Alumni Association and member of the Board of Directors; President Kathryn A. Morris; Legends of Appleton inductee Joe Marsh P03, 06; and Scott Lasky 05, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Hockey Alumni Association and co-chair of the Legends Selection and Planning Committee. Marsh is a two-time winner of the Spencer Penrose Award as AHCA National Mens Coach of the Year and a four-time Tim Taylor ECAC Hockey Mens Coach of the Year. In his 26-year career with the men’s program, he has forged one of the most successful coaching careers in American college history. Not only was he successful with wins and championships, but he was also one of the most respected and admired coaches of his generation. He coached 12 of 14 seasons with over 20 wins in St. Lawrence history and produced ECAC Hockey Championship teams in 1988, 1989, 1992, 2000 and 2001. He took teams to eight ECAC Hockey tournament championships, two Frozen Fours, and the 1988 NCAA National Championship game. He retired in 2012 with a record of 468-399-72 and was only the third coach in Division I hockey with more than 400 wins at one institution. In addition, Marsh coached 18 All-Americans, seven Hobey Baker Finalists, six ECAC Hockey Player of the Year Award winners, four ECAC Hockey Rookies of the Year, five Outstanding Defensive Forward Award recipients, and five Outstanding Defensive Defensemen. Joe Marsh P03, 06 performs the ceremonial puck drop during the women’s hockey game. The Skating Saints won 3-0 against RIT. Marsh not only mentored former Saints as players, but was also invested in their development as people and bonded with their families as well. In addition, Marsh taught in the college’s freshman program and served as an academic advisor. of the MacInnes Award have had high winning rates, as well as excellent graduation rates among their former players. The winners of this award have helped young men grow not only as hockey players, but especially as men. After a brief hiatus from coaching following his retirement from St. Lawrence, Marsh served as the interim head coach of the Dartmouth women’s hockey team for a season, coached at New Hampton School, and returned to Appleton Arena in 2018 as a volunteer assistant coach. for the Saints women’s hockey program. The Legends of Appleton was launched by the Hockey Alumni Association and the university in the fall of 2017. Coach Marsh joins three previous classes of Legends, including inaugural inductees Brian McFarlane 55 and the late Bill Torrey 57, former men’s coach Mike McShane, former women’s coach coach Paul Flanagan 80, Peter McGeough 88 and Gina Kingsbury 04.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.stlawu.edu/news/former-head-mens-hockey-coach-joe-marsh-inducted-legends-appleton The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos