Pac-12 Performance Awards, presented by Nextiva – Football Week 11
SAN FRANCISCO –The Pac-12 today announced the 11th weekly performance awards of the 2022 football season, presented by The next. See below for Week 11 conference recognitions and follow the 2022 Offensive Player of the Year watchlist here:
ATTACK: Michael Penix, Jr., Jr., QB, Washington (Tampa, Fla.)
- Led the Huskies to a 37–34 road victory over No. 6 Oregon, passing for 408 yards on 26-of-35 passes. Penix passed for 2 touchdowns, had 1 interception and also rushed for 20 yards on 2 carries.
- Became the 4th Husky to ever pass for 2 touchdown passes of 60 yards or more in the same game, connecting with Ja’Lynn Polk on a 76-yard score in the 3rd quarter, and with Taj Davis on a 62 pass yard in the 4th quarter. The latter tied the game at 34–34.
- The 408 yards were the 7th most ever by a Husky in a single game.
- 2nd time this season Penix has won this award, previously earning it in Week 3. First Husky to win Offensive Player of the Week twice in a season since RB Louis Rankin in 2007 and first UW QB to do it since Marques Tuiasosopo in 1999.
Also nominated: Laura JaydenQB, Arizona; Tavion ThomasRB, Utah;Zach CharbonnetRB, UCLA; damien martinezRB, State of Oregon;Caleb WilliamsQB, USC; Nakia WatsonRB, Washington State; X ValledayRB, Arizona State;
Check out the 2022 Offensive Player of the Year Watchlist, presented by Nextiva, for more information.
DEFENSE: Tuli Tuipulotu, Jr., DL, USC (Hawthorne, Calif.)
- Another defensive standout for the Trojans in their 55-17 victory over Colorado at the Coliseum on Friday night. He recorded 3 tackles, including 2.5 for a loss and 2.5 sacks. He also tallied 1 forced fumble and 1 pass breakup.
- Lott IMPACT Trophy semifinalist, Rotary Lombardi semifinalist and Bednarik Award semifinalist.
- On the season, Tuipulotu has 32 tackles (17.5 for loss with 11.5 sacks), 3 pass breakups, 2 quarterback hurries, and 2 forced fumbles.
- 11.5 sacks this season are the most in a single season by a Trojan since Kenechi Udeze set the USC record with 16.5 sacks in the 2003 season. Leads the nation in sacks with 11.5 on the season (1.15 per game is 2nd in FBS). Tuipulotu now has 19.0 career sacks.
- Tied for 2nd in the nation in tackles for loss with 1.8 per game, and leads the Pac-12 Conference in stat. 17.5 TFL is 3rd in FBS.
- 2nd time this season, Tuipulotu has won this award (week 6) and also won defensive lineman of the week 3 times this season (week 2, 6, 10). The first player this season to win Defensive Player of the Week twice and the first Trojan to do so since LB Rey Maualuga in 2008.
Also nominated: Jacob ManuLB, Arizona; Brennan JacksonRAND, Washington State; Simote paperDT, Utah; Ryan Cooper Jr.DB, the state of Oregon
SPECIAL TEAMS: Peyton Henry, Sr., PK, Washington (Danville, California)
- For the 2nd week in a row, Henry scored a game-winning field goal in the last minute of the game. On Saturday, ranked No. 6 in Oregon, Henry knocked out a 43-year-old with just 0:51 on the clock, breaking a 34-34 tie and giving the Huskies a 37-34 win.
- 3-for-3 on in-game field goals, also scored from 27 and 30 yards earlier in the game.
- 2nd week in a row and 3rd time this season that he wins this award (weeks 4 and 10). 4th time in his career (Week 9 in 2021). 1stUW player to take home this award 3 times in the same season since KR/WR Dante Pettis in 2017. 2nd player to win this award 3 times this season (Stanford’s Joshua Karty) and 1st UW kicker to ever win it 3 times in won a season.
Also nominated: Anthony GouldWR/PR, State of Oregon; Kyle OstendorfP, Arizona;Nick Haberer, P, Washington State; James DjokumLB, State of Arizona; Aadyn Sleep-DaltonP, USC
ATTACKING LINE: Corey Luciano, Sr., C, Washington (Danville, California)
- Was the top ranked offensive lineman in Washington’s 37-34 victory over No. 6 Oregon in Eugene.
- Huskies amassed 522 yards of total offense: 114 on the ground and 408 in the air, averaging a whopping 9.2 yards per play.
- For the 7th time in 10 games this year, the line also kept Michael Penix Jr.’s uniform. clean, so a bag was not possible. In fact, Oregon only managed to lose 2 tackles, for just 2 yards.
- 2nd Washington player to win this award this season and Troy Fautanu to be honored in Week 3.
Also nominated: Joshua Gray,LT, State of Oregon; Keaton AccountsLG, Utah; Brett NeilonC, USC; Paiton fearsRT, Arizona
LINE OF DEFENSE: Brennan Jackson, RS Jr., EDGE, Washington State (Temecula, California)
- Responsible for 5 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 tackles-for-loss and a force fumble in WSU’s 28-18 victory over Arizona State.
- Set the tone early, as on ASU’s first possession, he sacked Trenton Bourguet for a 25-yard loss, forcing a fumble that ASU recovered on their 2-yard line. Jackson added his second sack of the game late in the 4th quarter.
- According to PFF, 4th best pass rush rating among Pac-12 defensive linemen, and 5th best defensive rating.
- Jackson leads WSU in sacks with 5 on the season and is second in TFL with 10.5.
- 1st time this season won this award after taking it home twice last year (weeks 5 and 7).
Also nominated: Call TuiplutuDL, USC; Jalen HarrisDL, Arizona;Jonah ElisDE, Utah; James RawlsDL, the state of Oregon; Nesta Jade SilveraDL, Arizona State;
FRESHMAN: Jacob Manu, Fr., LB, Arizona (Santa Ana, California)
- Went a career-high 10 tackles (5 solo, 5 assists) leading the team. Recorded 1 quarterback rush and 1 pass breakup.
- A member of a defense who recorded a season-high 7 tackles for a loss. Helped the defense limit UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson to 245 yards passing and 1 touchdown.
- Held back a late UCLA drive to secure a 34-28 win with a stop on a Hail Mary that fell incomplete.
- Marked the first victory over a ranked opponent for Arizona since 2018, and their first AP Top 10 road win since beating No. 10 Utah in 2015.
- 2nd Arizona player to win this award this season after WR Tetairoa McMillan won it twice (weeks 5 and 7). 1st Arizona defensive player to win this award since it was created prior to the 2019 season. 2nd week in a row, a defensive player has won this award after an offensive player has won it in each of the first 9 weeks.
Also nominated: Simote paperDT, Utah; Ralek BrownRB, USC;damien martinezRB, State of Oregon; Jade HicksSecurity, Washington State
|Date
|Offensive
|Defensive
|Special teams
|Offensive
Line
|Defense line
|freshman
|September 6
|Laura JaydenArizona
|Jaydon Grantthe state of Oregon
|Carter Brownthe state of Arizona
|Brandon Kipperthe state of Oregon
|Jalen HarrisArizona
|Jayden OttCalifornia
|September 12th
|Caleb WilliamsUSC
|Kitan Oladapothe state of Oregon
|Renard BellWashington state
|Jarrett KingstonWashington state
|Call TuiplutuUSC
|Jayden OttCalifornia
|September 19
|Michael Penix Jr.,Washington
|Daiyan HenleyWashington state
|Nicholas Barr-MiraUCLA
|Troy FautanuWashington
|Hunter EcholsArizona & Brandon DorlusOregon
|Yes Lynn PolkWashington
|26th September
|Jayden OttCalifornia
|Laiato LatuUCLA
|Peyton HenryWashington
|Ben Coleman, California
|Mas FunaOregon
|Jayden OttCalifornia
|October 3
|Dorian Thompson RobinsonUCLA
|Clark Phillips IIIUtah
|Joshua KartyStanford
|TJ BassOregon
|Brandon DorlusOregon
|Greetings McMillanArizona
|Oct 10
|Dorian Thompson RobinsonUCLA
|Call TuiplutuUSC
|Carter Brownthe state of Arizona
|TJ BassOregon
|Call TuiplutuUSC
|Jaylen JenkinsWashington state
|October 17
|Cameron risesUtah
|Jonathan McGillStanford
|Joshua KartyStanford
|Braden DanielsUtah
|Jeremiah MartinWashington
|Greetings McMillanArizona
|the 24th of October
|Bo NixOregon
|Alex Austinthe state of Oregon
|Joshua KartyStanford
|Alex ForsythOregon
|Bralen TriceWashington
|damien martinezthe state of Oregon
|October 31st
|Bo NixOregon
|Bryson ShawUSC
|Jordan TysonColorado
|Leg hair painOregon
|DJ JohnsonOregon
|Jordan TysonColorado
|November 7th
|Bo NixOregon
|Christian GonzalezOregon
|Peyton HenryWashington
|Jon Gaines IIUCLA
|Call TuiplutuUSC
|Jade HicksWashington state
|November 14
|Michael Penix Jr.,Washington
|Call TuiplutuUSC
|Peyton HenryWashington
|Corey LucianoWashington
|Brennan JacksonWashington state
|Jacob ManuArizona
