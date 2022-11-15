Sports
Novak Djokovic Australian Open: Tennis champion gets visa to play after Covid vaccine deportation
- Tennis star Novak Djokovic will be allowed to play at the Australian Open next year
- Immigration minister lifts a three-year travel ban for him
- The ban was imposed in January when Djokovic lost a lawsuit to stay in Australia
- The previous immigration minister has expelled Djokovic for his ‘anti-vaccination’ stance
The Australian government is poised to confirm that Novak Djokovic can return to his flagship tournament in January, overturning his three-year ban from the country.
Immigration Minister Andrew Giles will grant the Serb the right of entry, lifting the entry ban imposed by the former Morrison government when it revoked the Serbian player’s visa just before the Open in January.
In doing so, they are trying to avoid a repeat of last year’s long-standing controversy, when the world’s number one was deported after being held with asylum seekers.
Multiple Australian media outlets reported that he will be granted a visa, with his refusal to get vaccinated against Covid no longer held against him.
Unlike January, Tennis Australia has wisely remained neutral on the participation of the nine-time champion, whose dominance in Melbourne is approaching that of Rafael Nadal in Paris.
But already at Wimbledon there was a belief that the sanction was likely to be lifted, with much of the sting now taken out of the issue.
A major factor was a change of government in Canberra, with Tony Albanese – who happens to be a tennis fanatic – taking over from Scott Morrison, whose government used its powers to keep the Serb out.
Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic will play at next year’s Australian Open after Immigration Minister decided to overturn a three-year ban on entry to the country
While domestic public opinion favored his eviction ten months ago, a recent survey suggested it had softened much.
Djokovic, currently playing at the ATP Finals in Turin, has largely followed his own advice.
This contrasts with the public relations disaster that occurred during the January fiasco, which was marked by angry press conferences from his family. It was all sparked initially by a social media post on his departure for Australia that seemed to be right.
Djokovic’s refusal to take the vaccine caused him to miss everything in North America this year.
He will be favorite to win another title in 2023, although Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz has emerged as another real challenger in recent months.
Djokovic was denied the chance to win his 10th consecutive Australian Open title and claim a 21 grand slam, which would have put him ahead of arch-rival Rafael Nadal and set the all-time men’s record.
Instead, Djokovic had to watch as Nadal took home the crown and prize as the first man to break the 21 mark.
Djokovic (pictured center left) is leaving Australia after a court in January upheld former Immigration Minister Alex Hawke’s decision to deny him a visa
Djokovic (pictured here with wife Jelena Djokovic) didn’t get a chance to win his 10th Australian Open last year
Djokovic has since won Wimbledon, but is still one behind Nadal after the Spaniard defeated him in the French Open final.
He previously told Serbian website Sportal that they were “positive signals” coming from Australia, but that they were “unofficial”.
“We communicate through my lawyers in Australia. In fact, they communicate with the authorities responsible for my case,” he said.
Djokovic supporters rallied in Melbourne last January to support his claims to stay in Australia
“I hope to have an answer in the coming weeks – whatever that answer may be, but of course I hope for a positive one – so that I have enough time to prepare for the start of the season, if that start continues. happen in Australia.’
“I really want to go there, I’m over what happened this year and I just want to play tennis, that’s what I’m good at.
‘Australia has always been the place where I played my best tennis, the results speak for themselves, so I’m always extra motivated to go there. This time even more.
“I hope for a positive answer.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
