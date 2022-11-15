Driver charged with 26 counts in crash that injured St. Ignatius hockey team

CHICAGO (CBS) — A semi-trailer truck driver was charged with dozens of felonies Monday night in an Indiana accident that left more than a dozen junior varsity hockey players from Chicago’s St. Ignatius College Prep stranded over the weekend.

The Kosciusko County, Indiana prosecutor announced Monday night that Victor Santos, 58, of Brooklyn, New York City, now faces 26 counts of criminal recklessness and causing grievous bodily harm while operating a vehicle — both felonies.

Victor Santos Kosciusko, Indiana State Attorney’s Office



Bond for Santos was set at a total of $77,500, with $2,500 cash required for his release. The 26 counts represent the 26 people who had been on the Sint-Ignatius bus.

Police said Santos was stopped just after he drove off the road. He failed a breath test, according to police.

No court date has yet been set for Santos. Further costs or improvements may still come.

Meanwhile, a mass for the injured students was held at Holy Family Church, at 1080 W. Roosevelt Rd. next to the school on the Near West Side.

At the packed mass there were feelings of gratitude and thanks from the Wolfpack hockey team – a week before Thanksgiving.

During the mass, students and parents we spoke to said they are thankful that the 16 injured students survived. On Monday, the two students who are still in the hospital — and only those two students — were able to see mass a private feed to their hospital rooms.

But the staff hopes the entire team will be home for the holidays.

The Wolfpack hockey player bus was hit by the trailer truck. Santos was driving Saturday night in Warsaw, Indiana, according to prosecutors.

At 8:06 p.m. Saturday, the semi-truck that later hit the bus was already wanted by police for evasive action—driving off the road and entering other lanes.

Two minutes later, as the St. Ignatius hockey team bus pulled into an intersection, the semi slammed into the back of it, turning it 180 degrees from due north to due south.

A total of 23 student-athletes from the junior varsity boys’ hockey team – and two coaches – were on the bus at the time of the accident. The hockey players were between 14 and 17 years old.

The team was heading to a hotel after dinner in Warsaw, Indiana after a tournament in Culver. Warsaw is about 50 miles south of South Bend and about 40 miles west of Fort Wayne.

Among the three students most seriously injured in the accident was a boy who was ejected.

“It just reminds you how fragile life is and just to be thankful for every day,” said St. Ignatius parent Frowene Rogers.

While the pain remains fresh, the healing has begun for the Saint Ignatius community as well.

“I was at home getting updates; I just heard everything that was happening,” said St. Ignatius student athlete Moses Rogers.

Rogers is on the hockey team, but he wasn’t on the bus Saturday night.

“It’s been very hectic, but we’re all really supporting each other,” Rogers said.

That support system on full display Monday afternoon.

“Everyone has been so supportive throughout this whole thing and you feel that love and care everywhere,” said St. Ignatius hockey player Jack Rhyner.

“The hockey community in Chicago rallied and it’s a lot of fun to watch,” added Larry Brown.



St. Ignatius College Prep community expresses feelings of gratitude that hockey players survived CRA 02:43

St. Ignatius varsity hockey player Charlie Reif has a brother on the junior varsity team. He said his younger brother – a JV player – was on the bus and injured.

Reif told of seeing his younger brother after the boy was released from the hospital.

“I spent a lot of time on the phone with him that Saturday night, so that was quite a relief,” he said. “I woke up on Sunday, did some homework in the morning, then I heard that back door open — and he was there with my dad, and he stayed there for the night, so it was kind of nice to see him again.”

Players we spoke to off-camera told us they were also on the bus, and those moments right after the crash were absolute chaos. But they are thankful that their teammates made it through.



St. Ignatius College Prep community prays for injured hockey players 02:24

Hockey director Spencer Montgomery said those immediate moments were shocking to the students.

“Their first reaction, if they’re good, was to try and help the next person,” Montgomery said. “It has been an emotional 24 hours for our club. The players really rely on each other.”

The JV season is on hold for the time being and it is unclear whether the St. Ignatius JV hockey season will start again. Varsity will play Thursday in what is expected to be an emotional night on the ice.

“Just playing for all of them — every shift, every practice, every game — every game for the rest of the year and next year,” Reif said.