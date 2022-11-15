How to avoid slips, trips and injuries on the pickleball court

Comment on this story Remark

Pickleball has become extremely popular in recent years, especially among people over 50. And, as is often the case when a new sport takes off, injuries grow with participation. A decade ago, I didn’t see any pickleball injuries, says J. Bruce Moseley, an orthopedic surgeon at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. These days I see at least one a week.

Pickleball combines elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis. It is played indoors or outdoors on a badminton-sized court with a slightly modified tennis net and lightweight rackets and balls. Some 4.8 million Americans played sour ball in 2021, according to USA Pickleball, and more than half of those considered core or regular players were 55 or older.

Experts emphasize that pickleball is a safe sport for all ages, but it’s a sport, so warming up, building up to play longer, and using the right equipment are keys to preventing Achilles tendon injuries and more.

A analysis, using data from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS), used a sample of 300 emergency room visits for pickleball injuries to extrapolate that there were some 19,000 emergency room visits for pickleball injuries between 2001 and 2017. injuries, and that the rate of injuries increased The popularity of pickleballs grew. According to the study, people age 50 and older accounted for nearly 91 percent of patients.

For older players, muscle sprains and strains from slips and falls on the court are common hazards.

Most play is underhand, but strains or tears in the shoulder rotator cuff can also result from overhand volleys or repetitive stretches at the ball, although such injuries are more common in tennis where the force of the ball is greater and much more of the game is involved is. shots from above.

Bumps and bruises from falls, sprained ankles, wrist fractures and muscle strains, and tendonitis from overdoing also occur. part of the game.

A recent study compared annual tennis injuries to pickleball injuries between 2010 and 2019, tracking the most common injuries in both sports for the over-60s. For pickleball, the study said, older women were at greater risk than men for trips and falls that lead to wrist fractures; men were at greater risk for injuries to the lower leg, including their Achilles tendon. (The study was also based on NEISS data.)

At the start of the study, almost no one played pickleball, but as the sport exploded over time, pickleball playing and the associated injuries went from next to nothing to rapidly increasing during that decade, particularly in the past few years, says Harold Weiss, an adjunct associate professor of public health sciences at the University of Wisconsin at Madison School of Medicine and Public Health, who co-authored the study. Weiss, a pickleball enthusiast, emphasizes that it is not possible to calculate the number of injuries per pickleball player because there is not enough data yet.

A former squash and racquetball player, Weiss, 71, took up pickleball when he found other sports too strenuous for his body, though he also suffered from ankle sprains and occasional muscle strains in his back and leg.

I switched overnight, he says. There’s not that much speed, you don’t have that much area to cover, no overhead smashes, a lighter racket and ball and it’s fun, which is why I think people do it. It’s also an excellent workout.

Pickleball fans praise its social appeal. We made a lot of new friends and laughter is a big part of the game, says Robin Dobler, 66, of Westerville, Ohio, who started the game in 2021. Our Friday group plays from 9am to 11:30am, then we all go for lunch.

I’m absolutely hooked, adds Dobler, a retired physical therapist assistant.

One thing to watch out for though is not to do too much too soon. Warm up first and take it easy.

People go from doing nothing to playing pickleball five days a week, resulting in overuse injuries, says Nicholas Greiner, an osteopath who practices sports medicine in St. Louis. Greiner conducted one 2019 overview of common injuries associated with pickleball. All I tell people is to go into it gradually.

And while emphasizing pickleball safety in general, Greiner and others recommend that older participants take extra precautions against falls, which can be especially dangerous in this age group. One way to reduce the risk is to wear pumps designed for pickleball and tennis, they say.

There’s a lot of lateral lateral movement in pickleball, says Greiner. We tend to be straightforward with our movements in our daily activities. We walk straight ahead. We cycle straight on. We run straight ahead. Sometimes we lose control of balance with lateral movements, so falling can be a risk.

During one day last fall, Dobler ran wide to return a ball, planted her right foot and turned toward her opponents and immediately felt pain in her right knee. She tried to keep playing, but it hurt. She later iced the knee, did strengthening exercises, and received an injection to lubricate the joint. She improved quickly and wasted no time getting back to court.

I would play every day if my body would allow it, she says.

DC podiatrist Sheldon Laps says he often sees pickleball inversion ankle sprains, injuries that occur when the foot twists upward and the ankle rolls inward, often the result of improper footwear.

Many runners who take up pickleball assume they can play in running shoes: don’t. Instead, wear pumps. They are designed for pickleball, tennis and other sports that involve lateral movement.

Many running shoes these days have a rocker sole, that is, when you look at the shoe from the side, the forefoot of the shoe is curved upwards, says Laps. This helps push off during running and walking. But shoes with rocker soles should not be used to play any track sport. The lateral movement on a pickleball court increases the chances of the player twisting the foot at the ankle and thus spraining the ankle.

As with all sports, experts recommend warming up first by jogging or walking at an easy pace, or by pedaling a stationary bike to sweat lightly and stretch so you don’t shock the muscles when you start gaming Greiner says.

Other things to remember: If a body part hurts after the game, put ice on it for 20 minutes. Bring a bottle of water and drink regularly to avoid dehydration. When playing outside, wear a brimmed hat or visor and apply sunscreen liberally. And use eye protection that have been there reports from eye injury from being hit in the eye with a ball or paddle.