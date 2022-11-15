Sports
Who is the greatest English cricketer of all time?
Ben Stokessecond World Cup final in ages, in which he dragged England out of the mire as he did in 2019, has people debating his place in the pantheon of English cricketing greats once again.
People like Fred Trueman, Sir Ian Botham and James Anderson are all names that can legitimately challenge today’s male Test skipper. But who comes out on top?
Sportsmail experts Richard Gibson, Nasser Hussain, David ‘Bumble’ Lloyd, Paul Newman and Lawrence Booth rate the merits of each of their candidates below.
Ben Stokes dragged England out of the mud for the second time in his career in a World Cup final
Richard Gibson-Ben Stokes
Cricket is a numbers game, but how are they used to define greatness? Is it the milestones on the honor boards? The personal stats? Or maybe it’s the medals around the necks of the players.
Ben Stokes has impressive entries in the first two categories, but he reigns supreme in the latter. It’s hard to argue with him as England’s biggest game winner. Now twice in just over three years, he was the player who stood firm and managed to pull the team over the line with world titles on the line.
Throw in that amazing, man-of-the-match hundred to face Australia at Headingley in the 2019 Ashes and he was at the center of three of the most high-profile wins in memory.
It’s not always nice when top athletes react under pressure, but what makes them special is that they do react. Not that Stokes is playing for individual glory. The team is at the center of every conversation.
A bat and ball superstar, yes, but his legacy, when his Test Revolution finally comes to an end, may well be that he showed England – a nation historically bereft of silverware – how to win.
Stokes has been at the center of the three most notable victories in living English cricketing memory
Nasser Hussain – James Anderson
The first thing to say is that it is impossible to compare eras. Great players would have been great anytime. I haven’t seen Jack Hobbs, Wally Hammond and Sydney Barnes so I’ll keep this in my time for players.
I can narrow it down to three. I grew up watching Ian Botham do ridiculous things. And the way he did them, from impossible situations with the conviction that he had, was incredible.
And the argument for Ben Stokes is growing, not least because he’s now done it in all formats. I agree with Jos Buttler that Ben should be in the conversation, and he could become England’s best cricketer if he keeps doing it under high pressure to win trophies and tests.
But if I have to think of one name, it’s Jimmy Anderson. I don’t think his longevity in Test cricket will be beaten. To play 175 Tests as a fast bowler and take 667 wickets is phenomenal and at 40 years old he’s still going strong. People will look back at his track record and say, “How on earth did he do that?”
Jimmy Anderson has dominated the sport for almost 15 years – his 667 wickets is an astonishing achievement
David ‘Bumble’ Lloyd – Fred Trueman
The tag of “the best” is not one to be handed out lightly.
In the history of the sport, only Muhammad Ali has rightfully claimed it.
England have had some fantastic players in different eras during my 60 years in cricket, and Kevin Pietersen is the best player I’ve seen play for England from the commentary box, because every time he batted I was on the verge of my chair.
Those who would battle Pietersen in my lifetime: Andrew Flintoff, Ian Botham, Graham Gooch, Geoffrey Boycott, to name a few.
However, time fades memory, and for the best you have to go a little further back: Fred Trueman. He was a trailblazer, as the first man to take 300 test match wickets. Fred had his own TV show – The Indoor League. He transcends sports.
But when we talk about the current times, Stokes is right up there in the same vein, as a global box office cricketer. Someone who moves the game forward. Someone that all young cricketers, men and women, look up to. He is a super boy and a great role model for future generations.
Fred Trueman was a trailblazer and a person who transcended the sport of cricket
Paul Newman – Sir Ian Botham
I remember writing around the time of the 2020 Cape Town Test that it was legitimate to talk about Ben Stokes in the same breath as Ian Botham. And the more Stokes continues to deliver great performances to claim world titles, as he did again on Sunday to win the Twenty20 World Cup, the more it will become irresistible that he is the greatest.
But for now, I still can’t look beyond Beefy. Maybe it was because I was young and impressionable when he was in his splendor, but the man’s aura is still unbeatable. Stokes has a long way to go to match Botham’s bowling record, but Beefy has never won a World Cup and has never had the chance to play Twenty20 cricket.
We can only wonder what kind of record he would have held in the modern game. They both inspired ‘Miracles of Headingley’, but I’m going with the man who performed the original miracle in 1981, the incomparable Ian Terence Botham.
Sir Ian Botham has long been regarded by English viewers as the greatest of all time
Lawrence Booth-Wally Hammond
How good was Wally Hammond? Put it this way, in 1928–29, in his second Test in Australia, he made 251 at Sydney aged 25. Next innings, at Melbourne: 200. Next Test, at Adelaide: 119 not out and 177. His total in that series was 905 – still an England record Down Under. I wish I had seen him bat.
Instead, I’ll have to rely on the top judges of the day, who thought his cover drive came from heaven, and his astonishing career record: 7,249 test drives out of 58, with World War II robbing him of several years. He made seven Test double-centuries, including a triple in New Zealand, and nine hundreds against Australia. He could also bowl – he took 732 first-class wickets with his teammates – and had some safe hands. Do you remember someone? Had he played in an era of white-ball cricket, Hammond would have been a star with Ben Stokes.
Wally Hammond’s remarkable record Down Under in 1928-29 has yet to be beaten by an England player
