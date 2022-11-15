ASU hires an outside consulting firm to search for its next head football coach





<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"/> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"/> TEMPE – Arizona State has hired outside help from an organizational consulting firm to help the university find a new head football coach. Korn Ferry’s Jed Hughes is helping us with the national search for our next head football coach,” the school said Arizona Sports. “The company’s experience, expertise and background are outstanding, and the focus on our ongoing search will be comprehensive and efficient. “Shaun Aguano remains eligible for the tenured position and will have the full opportunity to participate in the formal process. The current interim head coach is leading ASU’s soccer team 2-4 in his first six games. Four of those opponents are currently in the top 16 of the AP Top 25 poll, with No. 25 Oregon State coming to Tempe on Saturday. Aside from the team’s on-field accomplishments, Aguano has made recruiting Arizona kids a focal point of his tenure — however long that may be. And he’s kept that promise by continually attending high school football games in the Valley and offering scholarships to local talent. Aguano was also the one who announced a real quarterback battle between Florida transfer Emory Jones and Tucson native Trenton Bouguet, with the latter eventually prevailing. And on Monday, Sun Devils defensive coordinator Donnie Henderson, who is in his second stint at ASU after serving as defensive backs coach from 1992-97, was asked what type of candidate fits Arizona State after all the time he spent in Tempe spent. ‘Well, you have one. You have the guy running it now,” he said of Aguano. “You have a local kid who knows the people in the Valley and knows all the high school coaches in this Valley and who wants the job. “Maybe I speak for him, but you have the perfect candidate. I mean, Shaun has done a great job taking this program and leading it in the direction we’re in.” Donnie Henderson expresses support for Shaun Aguano to continue as Arizona State’s full-time head coach pic.twitter.com/36Ks3ayspG — Jake Anderson (@jwa1994) November 14, 2022 “It’s leadership and he brings that to the table. He has great leadership skills and not only that, he has the energy,” Henderson said. “You have to have someone with energy coming into this program. … You must have a great recruiting base No. 1. You are going to hit all the local high schools, which he will; try to get the best kids to stay home which they usually don’t want – they want to go see something else and I understand that. “If the people of this Valley really sit down and think about who the next guy could be, you’ve got him now, you really do,” he added before literally dropping a microphone. Follow @jwa1994

